Aisera and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Aisera’s Award-Winning AI Agents Platform to the Public Sector

PALO ALTO, Calif. and RESTON, Va., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading provider of Agentic AI for enterprises, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced today a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Aisera’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s agentic AI-powered solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

Today, agencies serving the Public Sector face challenges such as staffing shortages, budget constraints and increasing demands for efficient services. These pains are compounded by managing complex operations and reducing time to resolution for user inquiries. Agentic AI presents a transformative shift in how enterprises operate, delivering fully autonomous agents that proactively handle tasks and make autonomous decisions with minimal human intervention.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft enables us to help Government agencies modernize their service operations, enhance citizen engagement and drive unparalleled efficiency,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO at Aisera. “Together, we are making AI-powered services and solutions more accessible, secure and impactful for the Public Sector—empowering agencies to meet growing demands while reducing costs and improving service delivery at scale.”

An Enterprise-Class Agentic Platform for the Public Sector

Aisera’s Agentic AI platform has been recognized as one of the leading platforms in the market today by industry analyst firms including Gartner, Forrester and IDC. Aisera dramatically reduces operational costs, enhances user experiences and drives enterprise-wide productivity with:

Multi-agent System: Domain and task-specific AI agents are designed for the highly regulated Public Sector, ensuring accuracy and compliance in even the most complex use cases.

Domain and task-specific AI agents are designed for the highly regulated Public Sector, ensuring accuracy and compliance in even the most complex use cases. Agentic Reasoning and Orchestration: The company’s Agentic AI orchestration understands natural language and the context of the conversation. It acts autonomously to understand, reason and proactively fulfill requests through AI agents, delivering personalized, relevant answers and appropriate actions for resolutions.

The company’s Agentic AI orchestration understands natural language and the context of the conversation. It acts autonomously to understand, reason and proactively fulfill requests through AI agents, delivering personalized, relevant answers and appropriate actions for resolutions. Enterprise-grade security: Aisera’s TRAPS (Trusted, Responsible, Auditable, Private, Secure) framework ensures robust security, reliability and privacy, meeting the strictest standards for Public Sector organizations and safeguarding sensitive data.

Aisera’s TRAPS (Trusted, Responsible, Auditable, Private, Secure) framework ensures robust security, reliability and privacy, meeting the strictest standards for Public Sector organizations and safeguarding sensitive data. Seamless Business App Integrations: Designed to scale for any Government agency, Aisera’s solution integrates seamlessly with existing systems, enabling Local, State and Federal organizations to meet increasing demands with efficiency.

“Carahsoft and our reseller partners recognize the transformative impact that Agentic AI brings to the Public Sector through its autonomous reasoning capabilities and secure framework,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “We are pleased to streamline the procurement process for these industry-specific AI solutions to enable Government agencies to increase productivity while decreasing costs.”

Carahsoft and Aisera are joining forces to transform Public Sector operations, empowering Government employees to work more efficiently and boost productivity, while adhering to security standards. This partnership aims to enhance the experiences of the individuals they serve, making their interactions with Government services smoother, more convenient and efficient.

Aisera’s Agentic AI solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (833) 478-1740 or Aisera@carahsoft.com .

About Aisera

Aisera enables businesses to deliver transformative work experiences, enhance productivity, and reduce business-wide operational costs through its industry-leading Agentic AI platform. Aisera has been recognized as a leader in conversational AI, generative AI and agentic AI capabilities by leading industry analysts including Gartner, Forrester, and IDC.

Founded in 2017, Aisera is backed by top-tier investors, including Menlo Ventures, True Ventures, Norwest, Goldman Sachs, ThomaBravo, Cisco Ventures, and Workday Ventures. Aisera’s products and solutions are in production and delivering value at some of the world’s most prominent brands and Fortune 500 enterprises including Adobe, Aramark, Workday, T-Mobile, Gilead, Amgen, Centene, and BNSF Railway.

Aisera is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with a global workforce spanning the USA, Greece, India, Canada, UK, and France.

To learn more about Aisera and to schedule a live demo, please contact info@aisera.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

