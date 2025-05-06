Majority of Dow 30 Board Members Have Personal Information Exposed on People Search Sites, Incogni Research Reveals

Study Finds Personal Data of Nearly Three-Quarters of Corporate Directors Publicly Available Online

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incogni , a leading data privacy provider, today released a new study examining the privacy exposure of board members from Dow Jones Industrial Average ( Dow 30 ) companies. The research reveals that the personal information of nearly 75% of corporate directors can be found on people search sites (PSS), a disturbing statistic that highlights serious gaps in protecting top executives in the country. It also reveals a lack of diligence among some businesses when it comes to handling employee data.

Incogni’s study follows the December 2024 fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, an incident that underscored the real-world implications of online data exposure, which led to stalking and escalated into a deadly act of violence.

The report investigates the accessibility of personal information for 325 board members and the broader risks associated with this exposure.

Key findings include:

More than a quarter (26%) of board members are listed on more than 20 people search sites, and 17% are listed on 25 or more.



The consumer staples, industrials, and technology sectors have the highest board member exposure rates (84%, 81%, and 77%, respectively) and are also the only sectors to have experienced two employee data breaches since 2009 -- suggesting a potential connection between employee data breaches and board member exposure.

Florida (87%) and Illinois (85%) have the highest number of exposed board members, followed closely by New York (84%).

Men are slightly more likely to have their data exposed, with 76% affected compared to 68% of female board members.



“Organizations offering controversial products—or those with missions that elicit strong public reactions—have long recognized the critical need to safeguard the privacy of their executives and key personnel,” said Ron Zayas, CEO of Ironwall by Incogni. “However, in today’s climate, any company can quickly become the target of online backlash, only to realize too late that its most visible representatives are at risk.”

About Incogni

Incogni helps people take control of their data by removing their personal information from various sources, such as data brokers or people search sites. Incogni provides a simple, user-friendly solution that prevents data from being sold and reduces the likelihood of cybercrime and spam.

About Ironwall by Incogni

Ironwall by Incogni works with superior courts, social work departments, and government and law enforcement agencies to search and remove personal information from websites in violation of state and federal privacy restrictions.

Contact Information: Emilia Jasinska-Dias, PR and Communications Manager emily@incognipress.com

