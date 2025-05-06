Automox Surfaces Hundreds of Device Attributes to Accelerate Cross-Platform Visibility and Action

Automox Device Details will provide IT teams with unprecedented visibility into their entire device ecosystem, empowering them to see detailed information on system health, hardware and software inventory, networking configurations, security and certificate details, running services and processes, as well as user accounts.

AUSTIN, TX, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, a leading provider of Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) solutions, today announced a significant enhancement to its platform with the launch of over 800+ new device datapoints. Coming this summer, the powerful capability will provide IT teams with unprecedented visibility into their entire device ecosystem, empowering them to see detailed information on system health, hardware and software inventory, networking configurations, security and certificate details, running services and processes, as well as user accounts.

Security, performance, and compliance hinge on the ability to access, interpret, and continuously monitor detailed device information. However, gathering this information is often a tedious manual process, frequently yielding inaccurate and outdated results. Automox’s enhanced Device Details addresses this challenge head-on, delivering comprehensive device and software inventory data in a single, unified platform with:

Comprehensive Device Inventory: Automox will automatically scan Windows, macOS, and Linux devices for over 300 unique data points per operating system. This includes detailed information on system health, hardware and software inventory, networking configurations, security and certificate details, running services and processes, as well as user accounts.

Automox will automatically scan Windows, macOS, and Linux devices for over 300 unique data points per operating system. This includes detailed information on system health, hardware and software inventory, networking configurations, security and certificate details, running services and processes, as well as user accounts. Deep Device Insights: Administrators can easily access hundreds of data points for each device through the intuitive Device Details page. This granular visibility allows for rapid troubleshooting, efficient reporting, and informed decision-making.

“IT teams are constantly bombarded with questions about their environment – from leadership inquiries about device health to troubleshooting complex technical issues,” said Jason Kikta, CISO and SVP of Product at Automox. “The new Device Details data empowers IT professionals to instantly access the information they need, eliminating the need for manual data collection and enabling them to proactively address potential problems before they impact the business.”

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Policy-driven human-controlled automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 360+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers.

Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

© 2025 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

Attachment

Landon Miles Automox (405) 819-0604 press@automox.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.