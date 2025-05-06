Salary.com Announces Partnership with Texas Hospital Association

One of the Largest Hospital Associations in the U.S. and the Industry Leader in Total Compensation Management Software Share Commitment to Getting Pay Right

WALTHAM, Mass., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com, the global leader in compensation technology and data, today announced its partnership with the Texas Hospital Association (THA), the leadership organization and principal advocate for the state’s hospitals and health care systems. With a shared commitment to “getting pay right” within the health care industry, THA and Salary.com are focused on addressing workforce shortages through smart compensation practices.

One of the largest hospital associations in the country, THA represents more than 85 percent of Texas’ acute-care hospitals and health care systems, which employ more than 400,000 health care professionals statewide. Known for developing a vision of unified health care delivery for Texas, THA is an advocate for accessible, cost-effective high-quality health care delivered through a system that emphasizes integration, community health, and equitable funding.

Competitive salaries attract and retain qualified talent. Given the escalating growth in the health care industry – which added 52,000 jobs in February 2025 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics – the availability of trustworthy HR-reported market to support total compensation management is required. At the foundation of Salary.com’s products and services is the world’s largest database of compensation market data covering 16,000 jobs across 225 industries. The Salary.com Total Compensation Management solution incorporates this data directly into an integrated suite of compensation management software. The suite includes all of the components of compensation management and communications, from AI enabled job description development and job benchmarking to skills analysis and Job Architecture and from annual compensation planning tools to pay equity analysis.

Vicki Dale, Senior Director of Business Services, THA, said, “THA is pleased to partner with Salary.com to ensure pay transparency. Their Total Compensation Management solution delivers what we need, across comp planning, job design management, pay equity analytics, and more. Our decision-making process to select Salary.com as our compensation partner involved a lengthy and meticulous vetting process. We’re looking forward to the mutual success of our work together.”

“Salary.com’s partnership with THA represents our shared commitment to getting pay right within the health care space, which is more vital than ever as they address projected workforce shortages, an aging population, and increased demand,” commented Kevin Plunkett, Senior Vice President, Partnerships, Salary.com. “With Salary.com’s Total Compensation Management suite, THA can centralize salary planning, ascertain what skills are needed for different jobs, and provide clear and consistent pay information. As one of the largest hospital associations in the country, we’re honored to support THA’s continued success.”

More About Total Compensation Management (TCM)

From the C-suite to the employee, Salary.com’s Total Compensation Management (TCM) is an original approach that streamlines and improves the flow of pay information. By skillfully blending planning and management while cutting through the confusion created by disconnected parts and providers, TCM increases accuracy, clarifies processes, and delivers accurate data. With Salary.com’s TCM suite, organizations gain best-in-class products in one integrated solution that delivers a comprehensive picture of pay and benefits. To learn more please visit here.

About Texas Hospital Association

Founded in 1930, the Texas Hospital Association is the leadership organization and principal advocate for the state’s hospitals and health care systems. Based in Austin, THA enhances its members’ abilities to improve accessibility, quality, and cost-effectiveness of health care for all Texans. One of the largest hospital associations in the country, THA represents more than 85% of the state’s acute-care hospitals and health care systems, which employ some 400,000 health care professionals statewide.

About Salary.com

Salary.com has been helping organizations with human capital needs for over 25 years. The company leads the industry in compensation data, software, and services. More than 30,000 organizations in 30+ countries use Salary.com's solutions to hire and retain talent and compete in a changing world. Salary.com provides over 10 billion data points across over 225 industries using a proprietary AI framework to ensure fair pay. The company’s main product, CompAnalyst®, helps organizations simplify hiring, reduce guesswork, and increase retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay, and Salary.com helps get it right. For additional information, please visit www.salary.com/business.





