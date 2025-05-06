iDirect Government’s 450 SDR Modem Accomplishes Successful Field Trials with Airbus DS Government Solutions’ SATCOM Terminal

Next-Gen SDR Modem Integration Elevates Ranger Flyaway Terminal with Multi-Orbit, Multi-Waveform MILSATCOM Capabilities

HERNDON, Va., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the U.S. military and government, announced the successful integration and testing of its 450 Software Defined Radio (SDR) satellite modem into Airbus DS Government Solutions’ Ranger Flyaway Terminal. This seamless integration marks a milestone in delivering enhanced resiliency, flexibility and security to MILSATCOM customers.

The 450 SDR, iDirect Government’s first custom multi-orbit, multi-waveform SDR modem, is designed for adaptability to customer requirements and offers unparalleled flexibility in terminal design. The 450 SDR features an innovative, modular three-board design: radio (RF) module, common compute (digital) module and carrier board. With advanced security features, anti-jam technology, and support for voice, data, and video defense communications, the 450 ensures seamless network interoperability while delivering robust and resilient MILSATCOM capabilities.

Airbus DS Government Solutions has successfully integrated and tested the 450 SDR, refining its size and design to create the most advanced SATCOM terminal to date. The Ranger Flyaway terminal sets a new standard for reliability, delivering exceptional performance across multiple orbits and waveforms.

“We are excited that Airbus DS Government Solutions is integrating our 450 SDR into the Ranger Flyaway Terminal to deliver government and defense communications that support connectivity, coordination and command resources in the field,” said Tim Winter, iDirect Government president. “Airbus’ agility to rapidly integrate modem technology into its range of terminals translates into mission-critical solutions that deliver a tactical advantage on land, in the air and at sea for a reliable, trusted and secure environment.

“The richness and dynamic nature of the 450 SDR, coupled with our engineering, systems integration and automation, enables us to deliver a best-fit solution for government and warfighters’ communications,” said Chris Tsirlis, vice president of business development & product innovation, Airbus DS Government Solutions. “This advanced iDirectGov solution ensures networks and devices are protected for effective MILSATCOM missions.”

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 19 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation, has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 20 years. All its employees are permanent U.S. residents, with a third being U.S. military veterans.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal™ (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed, and verified within the United States.

