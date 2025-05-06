Prevent Garage Door Hazards with These Seasonal Safety Checks and Maintenance Reminders

Precision Garage Door Service® offers expert guidance for National Garage Door Safety Month





WACO, Texas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Garage Door Safety Month this May, Precision Garage Door Service®, a Neighborly® company, is sharing expert tips to help homeowners prevent injuries, avoid costly repairs and extend the life of their garage doors and openers.

Warning Signs of a Failing Garage Door

With increased garage use during warmer months, the risk of injuries caused by worn-out components rises as well. Minor issues—such as broken springs to unresponsive safety sensors— can quickly escalate if left unchecked. Homeowners should contact a professional if they notice:

Noisy or jerky garage door movement

Visible rust, wear or sagging on door components

Doors that close on objects or fail to stay open or closed

Tracks that appear misaligned or off balance

Safe Garage Door Maintenance Tasks

Because garage doors are heavy, high-tension systems, many repairs should be left to trained professionals. However, there are several low-risk maintenance tasks homeowners can safely perform to help ensure proper function and safety:

Clean the garage door exterior regularly using dish soap or a mild detergent

Apply a protective finish to help maintain the door’s integrity

Test operating switches, remotes and keypads monthly

Replace light bulbs and remote batteries annually

Lubricate hinges and moving parts with a silicone-based garage lubricant (Avoid using penetrating fluids meant for water displacement, as it can damage parts over time)



Garage Repairs That Should Be Left to the Pros

Garage door tasks involving springs, cables or sensor alignment can be extremely dangerous without proper tools or training. Attempting these repairs may lead to serious injury or further damage. For safety, avoid DIY when it comes to:

Replacing garage door springs and cables

Adjusting the track, belt or hardware

Remove debris and lightly clean the rollers

Aligning safety sensors or inspecting door balance

Handling electrical issues or opener wiring



Annual professional garage door maintenance is essential to preventing unexpected breakdowns, especially as garage doors age and experience heavier seasonal use. Precision Garage Door Service® professionals are equipped with the tools and expertise to ensure garage doors operate safely and efficiently.

For more garage door safety tips and to schedule a professional safety inspection, visit precisiondoor.net/garagedoorsafetymonth or contact your local Precision Garage Door Service®.

