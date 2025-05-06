Lotlinx Appoints Kerri Wise as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran Automotive Marketing Executive to Help Accelerate Lotlinx’s Growth, Brand Innovation and Dealer Engagement

DETROIT, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotlinx, the auto industry’s leading VIN-specific data company for dealership inventory management, announced today the appointment of Kerri Wise as Chief Marketing Officer. With over 25 years of executive leadership experience at top automotive technology brands, Wise will spearhead Lotlinx’s marketing strategy, brand development, and dealer engagement initiatives as the company expands its footprint and enhances its solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Wise is widely recognized as a trailblazer in automotive retail marketing. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at AutoFi, where she led strategic branding, demand generation, and partner marketing efforts that contributed to the company’s growth and industry influence. Prior to AutoFi, she held leadership roles at TrueCar, where she served as Vice President of Dealer Marketing and Industry Education, and Edmunds, where she led dealer training, sales enablement and analytics. Earlier in her career, Wise held pivotal roles at JD Power and Associates, focusing on market intelligence and customer experience.

“Kerri brings an exceptional blend of brand leadership, automotive expertise, and an unmatched reputation for championing dealer success,” said Len Short, Executive Chairman of Lotlinx. “She understands how to connect data-driven solutions to real dealer challenges, and she has a deep understanding of how to drive impact through strategic marketing. Kerri’s passion for innovation and inclusivity aligns perfectly with our mission, and we’re proud to welcome her to the team.”

Wise’s industry influence extends beyond her executive roles. She is a frequent keynote speaker at major automotive events and was recognized as one of Automotive News’ 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry in 2020. She was also named a Notable Champion of Diversity in 2021. Additionally, Wise is the Co-founder and President of Women of Color Automotive Network (WOCAN), a member-based nonprofit organization with more than 1,000 members that seek to attract, connect, and empower women of color in the automotive industry.

“Joining Lotlinx at this moment in its growth is an incredible opportunity,” said Wise. “Lotlinx is redefining how dealers harness the power of real-time, VIN-level data to make smarter marketing and inventory decisions. I’m excited to help amplify the company’s value proposition and strengthen connections with our dealer partners as we continue delivering machine-driven technology that directly impacts profitability and operational control.”

Wise’s leadership at Lotlinx will focus on elevating the brand’s presence across digital and traditional channels, expanding education and thought leadership programs for dealers, and reinforcing Lotlinx’s role as a trusted partner in modernizing retail automotive through data precision.

About Lotlinx

Founded in 2012 and based out in Peterborough, New Hampshire, Lotlinx is the automotive industry leader in VIN-specific data solutions for inventory risk management. The Lotlinx platform provides automobile dealers and manufacturers with enhanced operational control over their retail business. Leveraging state-of-the-art real-time data and machine learning technology, Lotlinx provides a precision retailing solution that enables dealers to automatically adapt to market dynamics, mitigating inventory risk through VIN-specific strategies. To learn more about Lotlinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com.

For more information John Sternal Merit Mile 561-362-8888 – office 954-592-1201 – mobile jsternal@meritmile.com

Legal Disclaimer:

