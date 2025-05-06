TOPDON US Now Offering TP58, an All-in-One Advanced Tire Monitoring System

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON US, the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts has added the TP58, an advanced Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and diagnostic tool that allows users to activate, read, diagnose and service all major OEM and aftermarket sensor brands. Available through TOPDON’s national distribution network, the TP58 allows technicians access to reliable data such as sensor IDs, pressure, temperature, battery status, and more.

“The TP58 is an invaluable tool for technicians with expanded diagnostic capabilities across a number of auto manufacturers, including Toyota,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “It offers full OEM and aftermarket TPMS coverage allowing users to access and modify a vehicle’s Engine Control Unit (ECU). Additionally, it has been expanded to enable technicians to access Tesla’s Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology that controls wireless communications between the car and a smartphone or other mobile device.”

The TP58 is compatible with 100 percent of OEM sensor diagnostics and 90 percent OBDII coverage. Following tire maintenance, such as a sensor replacement, tire rotation, or resetting tire pressure, the TP58’s OBDII Relearn, and TPMS Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC) pair updates to the vehicle's system, ensuring the sensor's unique ID numbers and location are recognized by the vehicle's computer. It works seamlessly with most vehicles using a VIN scan feature to identify a vehicle’s make, model and year. The TP58 comes with DOT recording, five years of software updates and can be upgraded to include an optional tire tread depth gauge for tire tread depth measurement.

The TP58’s features include:

Complete OEM and aftermarket TPMS coverage

Fast, intuitive touchscreen interface

WiFi connectivity for automatic updates

OBDII relearn and TPMS DTC reading

Custom placard adjustments

ECU unlocking for Toyota and Tesla BLE support

5 years of free software updates

DOT recording and tire tread depth measurement support

Make, model and year lookup via VIN barcode scan

*Optional tire tread depth gauge

About TOPDON US

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us

