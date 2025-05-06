TZA is Now Easy Metrics: A Unified Leader in Warehouse Performance Management

Integration of complementary labor management platforms combines tactical engineering precision with strategic operational insight for end-to-end visibility into warehouse performance, workforce efficiency, and network-wide profitability

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Metrics, a leading warehouse performance management platform, today announced the full integration of TZA into the Easy Metrics brand. This unification combines the strengths of both companies to deliver the most comprehensive labor analytics solution available to warehouses and manufacturers.

“Following last year’s acquisition of TZA and its ProTrack™ labor management system, we’ve brought together the best of both worlds,” said Dean Dorcas, CEO of Easy Metrics. “TZA’s tactical expertise and engineering strength perfectly complements our focus on financial and network-level insights. Together, we offer a true end-to-end solution.”

The acquisition established Easy Metrics as an industry leader in the warehouse performance space—especially for companies managing multiple disparate systems and seeking network-wide visibility and control.

“While Easy Metrics and TZA had different areas of expertise, labor management was our shared foundation,” said Dorcas. “But we now have it all combined into one company, moving far beyond that with warehouse performance management. With AI and machine learning, we’re helping customers uncover hidden inefficiencies, eliminate waste, and drive profitability across their entire network.”

One of the critical aspects that helped make this a successful acquisition process is mutual alignment on culture. “We became one team very, very quickly,” Dorcas added. “TZA brought outstanding talent and deep consulting expertise to the table. We are incorporating TZA’s best-in-class change management and training program into the Easy Metrics model. And we’re retaining the ProTrack brand as part of a combined, more powerful labor management system to complement our operational financial management solutions. As a result, we're better equipped than ever to support our customers.”

Companies already using either company’s platform will experience a seamless integration, with the benefit of more features, says Dan Keto, President and CTO of Easy Metrics. “They’ll see a migration into a much-improved user experience with personalized support and training available.”

“We give customers the visibility and control they need to operate more efficiently and profitably than ever before,” Dorcas said. As technology evolves with more automation and robotics working alongside employees, the real-time management of workflow data through Easy Metrics platform will evolve as well, so customers can drive out waste and increase efficiency, explained Dorcas. “This is the future of warehouse performance management, and we’re leading the way.”

Easy Metrics is a portfolio company of Nexa Equity, a private equity firm dedicated to scaling B2B software businesses. Nexa invested in the company in 2024.

About Easy Metrics

Operations and finance leaders use Easy Metrics’ cloud platform to analyze, forecast, and manage the financial and operational performance of their warehouse operations. Easy Metrics empowers leaders to drive operational speed and efficiency, cut waste, prioritize investments, and adopt labor and automation strategies that fuel their business growth. Easy Metrics is based in Bellevue, Washington, and serves over 600 facilities. It is backed by Nexa Equity, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit https://easymetrics.com.

About Nexa Equity

Nexa Equity is a San Francisco, California-based private equity firm that partners with founder-led, rapidly scaling SaaS companies that address markets underserved by technology to create enduring value for the benefit of its investors and portfolio companies. The firm has more than $400 million in private equity capital under management. The Nexa Equity team brings substantial investing and operational experience to the table and helps management teams professionalize and scale their businesses while driving long-term sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.nexaequity.com.

