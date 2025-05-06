PHILIPPINES, May 6 - Press Release

May 6, 2025 'Sipag, malasakit at more serbisyo!' -- Bong Go maintains lead in Pulse Asia's latest senatorial survey Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed deep gratitude following the results of the latest 2025 Pulse Asia senatorial preference survey, which placed him at the top spot with 62.2 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him if elections were held today. The survey was conducted from April 20 to 24. Go, who currently serves as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, issued a public statement thanking Filipinos for their continued trust, vowing to further intensify his legislative work--especially programs aimed at aiding the poor and expanding access to healthcare. "Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong patuloy na suporta at tiwala," Go said. "Nag-uumapaw po ang aking pasasalamat para sa hindi natitinag na tiwala at suporta ng ating mga kababayan sa ating kakayahan at mga ipinaglalaban." He went on to emphasize his intention to push for more laws and programs that directly benefits ordinary Filipinos, particularly the poor who rely heavily on public services. "Sa abot po ng aking makakaya, patuloy kong isusulong ang mga programa at batas na mas lalong maglalapit ng mga serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayang Pilipino, lalo na ang mga mahihirap at walang ibang malalapitan kundi ang pamahalaan." "Ilapit po natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayang mahihirap, ilapit po natin ang serbisyong medikal sa mga mahihirap na pasyente. Uunahin ko pong isusulong ang mga programang makakatulong sa mga mahihirap, 'yung mga pro-poor programs," he added. Among the key initiatives championed by Go is the institutionalized Malasakit Centers program, designed as one-stop shops that aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital expenses to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which established these centers nationwide. As of now, 167 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country and have assisted more than 17 million Filipinos with their medical expenses, according to the Department of Health (DOH). He also continues to push for the expansion of Super Health Centers, which focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection. These centers aim to strengthen the healthcare sector especially in grassroots communities. Free consultations will be handled by municipal health offices, local government units (LGUs), and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) through its Konsulta program. Through the efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH under Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and LGUs, funding has been secured to build more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. In addition, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to ensure advanced medical services become more accessible across the country. These efforts reflect his continuing legislative priorities on pursuing job creation, food security and healthcare access for all. "Pagtutuunan ko po ng pansin ang mga programang pangkalusugan, murang mga serbisyo at bilihin, sapat na pagkain, at maayos na trabaho at kabuhayan, lalo na sa mga ordinaryong Pilipino." Despite his survey numbers, Go aims to continue his momentum in support of the full Duter-TEN senatorial slate--candidates aligned with the legacy and platform of former President Rodrigo Duterte. "Suportahan din natin ang ating mga kasama sa Duter-TEN senatorial team. Ang kapanalunan ng Duter-TEN ay kapanalunan ng Pilipino." "Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong patuloy na suporta at tiwala. Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa ating mga kababayang Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya. Muli, maraming salamat po." His top rank in Pulse Asia is further validated by two other recently released national surveys. Arkipelago Analytics, which conducted its poll from April 26 to May 1, also ranked Senator Go at Number 1, with 63 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him. Likewise, the Tangere survey conducted from April 29 to May 3 placed Go in the lead with 62.8 percent support among its participants.

