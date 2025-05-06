PHILIPPINES, May 6 - Press Release

May 6, 2025 Senator Bong Go expresses sympathies to families of NAIA accident victims, urges thorough probe to ensure road safety measures are improved Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic vehicular accident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 departure area on Sunday, May 4. According to the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP Avsegroup), the fatal incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. when a black Ford Everest SUV, after dropping off a passenger, suddenly lurched forward and rammed into a group of people at the terminal entrance. The driver claimed that he was momentarily distracted by another vehicle that passed in front of him, causing him to forget to shift his foot to the brake pedal. Two individuals, including a 5-year-old girl and a 28-year-old male, died as a result of the crash. Among the fatalities was the daughter of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was set to fly to Europe that same day. In response, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced on Monday that it will provide the necessary assistance to the OFW, including helping him explain his absence to his overseas employer. Go, Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers and member of the Senate Committee on Public Services, expressed his appreciation for the DMW's swift action in assisting the affected OFW. The DMW was officially established through Republic Act No. 11641, which was signed into law by then-President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2021, with Go as an author and co-sponsor. Senator Go expressed deep sorrow over the incident. "Nakikiramay po ako sa mga naulila at nasaktan sa trahedyang ito. Isang paalala po sa ating lahat na kailangang maging laging maingat sa pagmamaneho, lalo na sa mga pampublikong lugar na matao," the senator said. He also underscored the need for a comprehensive investigation into the matter, calling on the relevant authorities to determine the root cause and identify actionable steps to prevent similar accidents in the future. "Paalala ito sa otoridad na kailangan nating mas gawing ligtas ang ating mga pampublikong gusali tulad ng airports upang maiwasan ang ganitong trahedya. Higit sa lahat, kailangan rin nating paigtingin ang road safety awareness, disiplina at kakayanan ng mga nagmamaneho. Ang kaligtasan sa daan ay responsibilidad ng lahat," he added. Meanwhile, New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation, the airport's private operator, has pledged to extend full assistance to all the victims and their families. This includes covering the hospital and related expenses of the casualties affected by the accident. Senator Go reaffirmed his commitment to working with authorities to improve safety standards in public infrastructures and reiterated the importance of vigilance in ensuring the welfare of all Filipinos, especially in high-traffic and high-risk areas like airports. "Walang mas mahalaga kaysa sa buhay at kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan," he concluded.

