Sify’s Chennai and Noida Data Center facilities Achieve NVIDIA DGX-Ready Certification for liquid cooling

CHENNAI, India, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Infinit Spaces Limited , the data center subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning data center, cloud, networks, security and digital services, today announced that their new AI ready facilities at Chennai and Noida are now part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program and certified for liquid cooling. Sify’s Mumbai, Rabale facility was the first to be certified in India.

The NVIDIA certification represents Sify’s data center deployment solution specifications to support up to 200 KW/rack capacity. The cooling solution also complies with ASHRAE’s 30 years ambient temperature guidelines.

NVIDIA DGX systems provides a purpose-built platform for enterprise AI, powering diverse AI training and inference workloads. The DGX platform offers advanced compute density, performance and scale with a single, unified system that can power the complete enterprise AI lifecycle.

Speaking on the significant certification, Sharad Agarwal, CEO, Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, said, “Sify’s Chennai 02-Siruseri and Noida 02 data centers are now NVIDIA certified. These, along with our Rabale facility, which was the first to be certified, make us the first provider in India part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program. This certification reflects our commitment to building industry-leading, resilient infrastructure. As AI-ready workloads emerge as a business imperative, such accreditations ensure our facilities are future-ready and fully equipped to support the evolving digital ecosystem. Sify continues to invest in strengthening this foundation for the AI-driven future.”

“AI is becoming a fundamental pillar of business operations, demanding data centers that are purpose-built for next-generation workloads,” said Tony Paikeday, Senior Director, AI systems, NVIDIA. “With Sify’s Chennai and Noida facilities achieving NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center certification for liquid cooling, Indian enterprises have access to world-class AI infrastructure designed to securely scale and drive the next wave of transformative intelligence.”

About Sify Technologies

A multiple year Golden Peacock winner for Corporate Governance from the Institute of Directors, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com , Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

