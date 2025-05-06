Spark Brilliance for Educators

Authors Jackie Insinger and Monica White release their newest book, Spark Brilliance for Educators: Ignite, Engage, and Transform Your Classroom

Spark Brilliance for Educators is the book every teacher, principal, and school leader didn’t know they needed—and it couldn’t come at a better time.” — Angela Duckworth, PhD, Author of Grit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Built for teachers. Backed by research. Bringing lasting change to classrooms.Teachers don’t just deliver lessons—they ignite potential. Yet, in today’s classrooms, burnout is rising, student engagement is slipping, and many educators feel like they’re running on empty. What if there were a way to re-energize teachers, spark motivation in students, and create a school culture where everyone thrives?In their new book, Spark Brilliance for Educators: Ignite, Engage, and Transform Your Classroom, authors Jackie Insinger and Monica White share powerful strategies that turn classrooms into hubs of creativity, engagement, and lasting impact, helping educators combat burnout and increase student participation.Spark Brilliance for Educators brings proven, research-backed leadership strategies into the classroom, giving teachers a scalable, actionable system to measurably reduce teacher burnout while improving student engagement, attendance, and teacher retention. The book provides actionable insights for teachers, school leaders, and policymakers looking to reignite passion in the profession and drive student success.This transformative book offers research-backed frameworks and tangible outcomes:🔹 25% reduction in teacher burnout🔹 12.6% increase in student attendance🔹 15.6% enhancement in academic performance🔹 10% rise in teacher retentionBacked by independent university research studies and built on real-world application, Spark Brilliance for Educators is the toolkit every modern educator deserves. This isn’t just another education book—it’s a movement.About the Authors:Jackie Insinger and Monica White are the visionary forces behind Spark Brilliance for Educators, a transformative framework designed to reignite passion in teaching, enhance student engagement, and combat educator burnout.Jackie Insinger, a globally recognized leadership strategist and bestselling author, has worked with Fortune 500 executives and elite teams to build trust-driven, high-performing cultures. With Human Development and Psychology degrees from Duke and Harvard and an MIT certification in Neuroscience for Business, she bridges cutting-edge research with real-world leadership. Her Spark Brilliance framework, originally designed for corporate leaders, became a global movement and, thanks to Monica, found a powerful new application in education.Monica White, CEO of Elevate Academy, has spent over two decades revolutionizing education in Idaho. As the founder of Elevate Academy Career Technical Charter School, Monica has revolutionized education in Idaho by integrating academic learning with career technical education, opening five schools since 2019. She integrates academics with hands-on career training, reshaping student success. When Monica introduced Spark Brilliance to her educators, the results—re-energized teachers, increased student engagement, and improved academic outcomes—were undeniable.Please visit Spark Educators for more informationSpark Brilliance for Educators: Ignite, Engage, and Transform Your ClassroomBy Jackie Insinger and Monica WhiteMay 6, 2025Spark Universe MediaISBN:978-1-9623-4165-3Paperback207 pages

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.