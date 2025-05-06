Digital Utilities Ventures CEO Mark Gaalswyk Meets with QFFD in Qatar

Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. Enters Strategic Talks with QFFD and African Governments to Accelerate a New Era of Regenerative Agriculture and Clean Water Infrastructure

DOHA, Qatar, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., has entered a landmark phase of strategic engagement following high-level consultations with the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and senior officials from multiple African nations. These talks mark the beginning of a multi-country initiative to deploy the company’s next-generation agricultural and water purification technologies, designed to unlock Africa’s vast environmental and economic potential. As governments across the continent accelerate national strategies for climate adaptation, food sovereignty, water access, and green industrialization, Easy Environmental Solutions presents a technology ecosystem capable of transforming these ambitions into reality — rapidly, sustainably, and at scale.

Unleashing a Revolution in Agriculture and Water Sustainability

At the core of Easy Environmental Solutions’ mission is a suite of unprecedented, patented technologies that redefine what is possible in land restoration, organic food production, and water purification — even in the most remote and climate-stressed regions.

Terreplenish® – Living Fertilizer for Regenerative Agriculture: Terreplenish® is a proprietary organic microbial biofertilizer engineered to convert green biomass into high-performing, OMRI-listed regenerative input. It revitalizes soil biology, reduces chemical dependency, and strengthens plant immunity while delivering up to 60 lbs. of plant-available nitrogen and 20 lbs. of phosphorus per acre, up to 20% less irrigation required, with enhanced resistance to disease and environmental stress and zero synthetic additives or runoff pollutants.



This is not another chemical fertilizer — it is live active microbes that transform soil from lifeless dust to thriving ecosystems.

Easy FEN™ – Modular Production for Localized Empowerment: The Flexible Environmental Node ( Easy FEN™ ) is a mobile, modular factory that can be deployed in villages, towns, or agricultural hubs — enabling governments and communities to produce Terreplenish ® locally using green biomass. With a daily production capacity of 7,500 gallons, one unit can support 1 Million acres, eliminating the need for imported agro-inputs and creating rural employment. Each Easy FEN™ unit is a resilient, self-contained economic engine that supports localized food systems, circular waste management, and national climate goals .

“This is not about incremental improvement,” said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. “We’re delivering a leapfrog moment — breakthrough tools that can empower countries to meet and exceed their agricultural, environmental, and economic goals with autonomy, dignity, and speed.”





Mark Gaalswyk and Nate Carpenter meeting with Mr. Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, Director General of QFFD

Africa: A Partner in Innovation and Planetary Solutions

Far from being recipients of aid, African nations are emerging as key actors in global climate and food systems transformation. With over 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, a booming youth population, and rapidly evolving digital and green economies, Africa holds the keys to feeding the planet and healing the Earth. Easy Environmental Solutions has been in direct discussions with Ministries of Agriculture, Environment, and Planning in countries that have already piloted its technologies with outstanding results. These partnerships reflect a shared vision: to scale innovation that is rooted in local capacity, driven by sustainability, and tailored to regional realities.

“Africa is not a continent of crisis — it is a continent of catalytic opportunity,” said Bakry Osman, Director for Africa. “With the right technologies in the right hands, we can transform food security, revive ecosystems, and build an agriculture sector that is both profitable and planet-friendly.”

Built for Scale. Powered by Science. Designed for Tomorrow.

As part of its long-term strategy, Easy Environmental Solutions is working with governments, regional blocs, and development partners to integrate its model into national and continental frameworks — including: The African Union’s Agenda 2063, National Climate Adaptation Plans and The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)





Vision Statement for the QATAR FUND FOR DEVELOPMENT

Each solution offered is scalable, inclusive, and economically viable — providing countries the tools to build self-sufficient, climate-smart agriculture and water systems that can endure, expand, and thrive.

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

