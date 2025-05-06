Dremio Launches New MCP Server -- Furthers Its Leadership in Accelerating Agentic Applications

Open-source implementation enables AI Agents to seamlessly access and analyze enterprise data

Santa Clara, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio, the intelligent lakehouse platform, today announced the launch of the Dremio MCP Server , a solution that brings AI-native data discovery and query capabilities to the lakehouse. By adopting the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), Dremio enables AI agents to dynamically explore datasets, generate queries, and retrieve governed data in real time.

Today, AI systems face a critical challenge: enterprise data is fragmented, and information retrieval remains a bottleneck for intelligent automation. The Dremio MCP Server builds on Dremio’s foundation as the unified data access layer and extends it to AI agents—providing a single, governed interface to reach enterprise data wherever it lives.

Through MCP, Dremio natively integrates with leading AI models like Claude, enabling agents to seamlessly discover and query data with contextual understanding. Claude-powered agents can dynamically interpret user intent, invoke Dremio’s tools, and deliver trusted, real-time insights—all without manual integrations.

"The Model Context Protocol is a critical advancement that allows AI systems like Claude to seamlessly interact with enterprise data systems," said Mahesh Murag, Product Manager at Anthropic, "Dremio's implementation of MCP enables Claude to extend its reasoning capabilities directly to an organization's data assets, unlocking new possibilities for AI-powered insights while maintaining enterprise governance."

As generative AI and agentic applications reshape how users interact with data, MCP provides the critical bridge between AI systems and enterprise data platforms. Developed by Anthropic and supported by an open ecosystem, MCP standardizes how AI agents understand available tools, invoke functions, and maintain context across complex workflows.

Powered by Dremio’s semantic layer - which provides a unified, governed view across all data sources - with the Dremio MCP Server AI agents gain seamless access to Dremio’s full data environment. This enables agents to:

Discover datasets and metadata without manual integrations.

Translate natural language into SQL queries and execute them directly.

Automate workflows like reporting, customer segmentation, and operational analysis.

“Dremio empowers Garmin to eliminate data silos and deliver governed, trusted data across the organization,” said Joe Hsu, senior manager of data engineering at Garmin. “With a unified data layer and self-service access, our engineers and business users can now explore and analyze data independently, while maintaining control, consistency, and security. This is a critical milestone in expanding our data-driven culture, accelerating digital transformation, and achieving enterprise-wide data democratization.”

In the past few weeks Dremio announced its next-generation release , including autonomous performance capabilities, and was recognized as the top AI vendor by Dresner Advisory Services , due to its Unified Semantic Layer. Highlights include:

Unified Semantic Layer across all data: Dremio enables organizations to unify their on-prem and cloud data, as well as their data lake, database, and warehouse data using simple business language. This enables agentic apps and LLMs to leverage a company's entire data estate and leverage rich, business friendly metadata.

Autonomous Performance: With less time spent tuning performance, optimizing tables, and creating pre-calculated tables and extracts, data engineers can focus on delivering high-quality datasets that power agentic applications.

Built on Open Standards: Dremio is the only lakehouse built natively on Apache Iceberg, Polaris, and Arrow—providing flexibility, preventing vendor lock-in, and enabling community-driven innovation.

The Dremio MCP Server is available immediately as an open-source solution. For more information, visit www.dremio.com/mcp-server .

About Dremio: Dremio is the intelligent lakehouse platform trusted by thousands of global enterprises like Amazon, Unilever, Shell, and S&P Global. Dremio amplifies AI and analytics initiatives by eliminating the significant and time-intensive process of dataset creation. Designed to help data engineering teams who are already overburdened with disconnected data sources and prolonged iteration cycles with business stakeholders that slow progress, Dremio eliminates bottlenecks by unifying data sources without ETL, simplifying the creation of high-quality, governed datasets, and delivering autonomous performance optimization to accelerate AI. Developed by the original creators of Apache Polaris and Apache Arrow, Dremio is the only lakehouse built natively on Apache Iceberg, Polaris, and Arrow - providing flexibility, preventing lock-in, and enabling community-driven innovation. To learn more visit www.Dremio.com .

