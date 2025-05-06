SRx Health Solutions to Host First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on May 15th at 4:30 p.m. ET

TAMPA, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the “Company”), a leading global health and wellness company, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2025 and provide a business update.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Event: First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: 1-844-825-9789 or 1-412-317-5180

Webcast: https://srxhealth.com/events-and-presentations/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, the webcast replay of the call will be available for 90 days under the ‘Events’ section of the Company website by visiting https://srxhealth.com/events-and-presentations/

About SRx Health Solutions, Inc.

SRx Health Solutions Inc. is an integrated Canadian healthcare services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces, making it one of the most accessible providers of comprehensive, integrated, and customized specialty healthcare services in the country. SRx combines years of industry knowledge, technology, and patient-centric focus to create strategies and solutions that consistently exceed client expectations and drive critical patient care initiatives aimed to improve the wellness of Canadians. For more information on SRx Health Solutions Inc., please visit www.srxhealth.com.

Company Contact:

SRx Health Solutions, Inc.

Adesh A. Vora, Chairman

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

T: 212-896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.