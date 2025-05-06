SIOS Technology to Demonstrate High Availability Clustering Software for Mission-Critical Applications at Red Hat Summit, Milestone Technology Day and XPerience Day, and SQLBits 2025

All practitioners are invited to provide input on high availability and disaster recovery trends as SIOS gathers insights for its 2025 HA/DR Practices Survey Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced it will demonstrate its high availability clustering software for business-critical applications at four leading technology events this spring. SIOS also announced that it is inviting all IT practitioners to participate in its newly launched 2025 HA/DR Practices Survey, designed to gather insights into current trends, challenges, and strategies for ensuring application uptime and data protection.

At each event, SIOS experts will demonstrate how SIOS LifeKeeper and DataKeeper software provide high availability and disaster recovery for critical applications like SQL Server, SAP, and Oracle. Attendees will learn how SIOS clustering software ensures application uptime, eliminates data loss, and simplifies HA/DR across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid environments.

SIOS clustering software enables IT teams to create highly available application environments without the need for shared storage. Through intelligent application monitoring, real-time data replication, and automated failover and recovery, SIOS ensures business continuity with minimal complexity and reduced cost. With support for Windows and Linux in any infrastructure, SIOS solutions are trusted by enterprises worldwide to protect mission-critical operations.

SIOS Launches Survey to Gather Insights on HA/DR Practices

As part of its commitment to advancing resilience strategies in the enterprise, SIOS is launching its 2025 HA/DR Practices Survey to collect insights into the challenges, priorities, and real-world strategies used by IT professionals to ensure application uptime and data protection. The results will be compiled into the SIOS 2025 State of High Availability and Disaster Recovery Report, providing valuable benchmarks for the industry.

All practitioners, including attendees of the Red Hat Summit, Milestone Technology Day, Milestone XPerience Day, and SQLBits, are invited to participate in the survey here.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data – protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

