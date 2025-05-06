Ultimus Enhances Comprehensive Private Credit Fund Administration to Support Investment Managers

Streamlining credit workflows with experience, automation, and scalable infrastructure for private credit managers

CINCINNATI, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading provider of comprehensive fund administration solutions, is pleased to announce it has expanded its comprehensive private credit fund administration services capabilities to address the evolving needs of private credit managers and increased demand in today’s dynamic investment landscape.

With private credit strategies gaining significant traction, managing the intricate workflows and lifecycle of loans can present a complex series of challenges without the appropriate infrastructure. Recognizing these hurdles, Ultimus delivers an advanced solution designed to provide efficiency and oversight of private credit investments.

“Our clients benefit from our best in class, fully integrated infrastructure that enables them to achieve their investment goals without being hindered by operational complexities,” remarked Gary Tenkman, Chief Executive Officer. “Ultimus delivers a powerful combination of expertise, technology, and precision to effectively support private credit management.”

The Ultimus private credit team specializes in post-trade workflows, with deep expertise in tracking both syndicated and private loans. With the ability to facilitate the setup of various credit instruments, Ultimus' accounting platform automates data flow from clients, agent banks, and third-party vendors for seamless integration and complete transparency. The private credit team collaborates closely with lenders, clients, and agent banks to accurately track loan positions, empowering credit managers to focus on broader investment goals without operational concerns.

Ultimus’ private credit fund administration encompasses a wide range of solutions to meet the rigorous demands of credit managers, including trade capture, credit lifecycle activity, reconciliation, bank resolution, profit and loss (PnL) reporting, and advanced investment manager reporting.

Key Services Provided by Ultimus Include:

Data Integration & Workflow: Trade capture, security master setup, credit facility position confirmation, and pricing via leading systems like FIS ® Virtus, Xceptor and S&P Global.

Trade capture, security master setup, credit facility position confirmation, and pricing via leading systems like FIS Virtus, Xceptor and S&P Global. Investment Manager Reporting: Custom reporting and flexible data analytics via FIS ® Hedge Fund Portfolio Manager (HFPM) and other tools.

Custom reporting and flexible data analytics via FIS Hedge Fund Portfolio Manager (HFPM) and other tools. Accounting System: HFPM integrates security master services, transaction processing, position/cash reconciliation, PnL calculation, and pricing/reference data management to provide a streamlined accounting workflow.

HFPM integrates security master services, transaction processing, position/cash reconciliation, PnL calculation, and pricing/reference data management to provide a streamlined accounting workflow. Auxiliary Workflows: Document management, credit ratings, and classification services to maintain comprehensive operational oversight.

These services are further enhanced by Ultimus’ ability to scale workflows efficiently and leverage data across its extensive client network. Ultimus also maintains strong industry relationships and access to real-time information, ensuring delivery of enriched data points to alleviate operational workloads for client teams.

“As credit managers face increasing complexities in managing their loan portfolios, Ultimus brings scalability, precision, and a commitment to operational excellence,” said Jim Cass, President at Ultimus. “Our solutions are designed to streamline workflows, enhance data accessibility, and free up resources so our clients can focus on growing their portfolios. We are already seeing increased interest and demand for our tech-driven solutions.”

Ultimus' extensive track record and expertise in private credit fund administration provide private credit managers with the confidence to take on complex credit strategies. The advanced platforms and workflows are designed to empower clients to scale their portfolios while maintaining operational clarity and precision.

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with offices in other major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Denver, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 1,100 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 2,100 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

