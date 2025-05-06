Submit Release
Alico to Participate at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, taking place May 14-15, 2025 in New York City, NY.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. currently operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, currently one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. While Alico Citrus will wind down operations after the current crop is harvested in the first half of calendar year 2025, due to environmental and financial challenges, Alico remains committed to Florida’s agriculture industry, and will focus on its long-term diversified land usage and real estate development strategy. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:
John Mills
ICR
(646) 277-1254
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Brad Heine
Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
bheine@alicoinc.com


