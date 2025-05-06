MissQuito, a Women-Led Mosquito Control Company, Announces Grand Opening of New Franchise in Greenwood, Indiana

GREENWOOD, Ind., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissQuito, a women-led and operated mosquito and pest control company, is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise in Greenwood, Indiana. Owned and operated by long-time Greenwood residents Della and David Popp, the franchise will serve Johnson, Morgan, Marion, Owen, and Putnam counties.

“We’ve lived in Greenwood for nearly 30 years, raised our three kids here, and have been heavily involved in youth sports and the community,” said Della Popp. “Opening a MissQuito franchise felt like a natural next step—it aligns with our values and gives us the chance to make a difference locally.”

The Popps bring a deep commitment to their community and a strong background in real estate and pest control. Della, a real estate professional with more than 25 years of experience, and David, a seasoned pest control technician for commercial clients, combine their professional strengths to help local families enjoy their pest-free outdoor spaces.

With the arrival of warmer months, mosquito and insect activity begins to rise. The Popps are ready to provide customized, effective pest control solutions for homes across the region.

“Pests like mosquitoes, cockroaches, and stinging insects can disrupt any family’s comfort,” said David Popp. “We want to be the trusted go-to team that helps families enjoy their homes inside and out without worry.”

Drawn to MissQuito’s woman-led leadership and mission of community-focused service, the Popps are committed to delivering flexible, family-friendly pest control that’s both effective and hassle-free. The Greenwood franchise will offer seasonal mosquito control (March–November) and year-round pest management services for common household insects, fleas, and ticks.

“We are thrilled to welcome Della and David to the MissQuito family,” said Natasha Oldham, General Manager of MissQuito. “They exemplify the values that define our brand—community connection, flexibility, and service with purpose.”

MissQuito of Greenwood is now open, with operating hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit www.missquito.com/greenwood or call 463-444-1151.

About MissQuito

MissQuito launched in 2021 with a vision of making an empowering, impactful change in the mosquito control industry. Women-led and run, we bring effective mosquito and pest control solutions into local communities.

Media Contact: Kathleen Liles at 404-997-9814

