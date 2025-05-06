United Planet Announces Innovative Seminar on Service-Learning for Educators and Faculty

Course Facilitator – Dr. Tim Stanton

Empowering Educators to Cultivate Global Citizenship and Transformative Learning

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Planet , a global leader in service-learning and cross-cultural education, is pleased to announce its upcoming Seminar on Service-Learning : Pedagogy and Practice, taking place January 8–15, 2026. This immersive professional development opportunity is tailored for faculty, educators, and academic leaders seeking to deepen their understanding of service-learning and integrate it meaningfully into their curricula.Designed to inspire innovation and impact in education, the weeklong seminar offers a robust exploration of service-learning theory, pedagogy, and best practices. Through interactive workshops, case studies, and collaborative sessions, participants will gain the tools to design transformative learning experiences that empower students and foster global citizenship.COURSE FACILITATORDr. Tim Stanton is an esteemed Engaged Scholar for Ravensong Associates and Founding Director of Stanford University’s Bing Overseas Studies Program in Cape Town, South Africa. A pioneer in service-learning and community-based research, Dr. Stanton has held leadership roles at Stanford’s Haas Center for Public Service and the School of Medicine's Community Health program. He has also coordinated national initiatives on civic engagement and authored influential works on service-learning, including Service-Learning: A Movement’s Pioneers Reflect on its Origins, Practice, and Future.KEY FEATURES OF THE SEMINAR:• Pedagogy-Focused Curriculum: Deep dives into service-learning theories, instructional design, and curriculum development strategies.• Interactive Workshops: hands-on activities for developing personalized learning plans that align with educational goals.• Global Perspectives: Insights into how service-learning operates across different cultural contexts.• Field Study Opportunities: Optional field study excursions and site visits to witness service learning in action (for in-person participants).• Networking and Collaboration: Opportunities to connect with like-minded educators and service-learning experts.FEEDBACKEducators who have attended past seminars share glowing feedback:“This was a great experience to hone service-learning understanding, create new tangible ideas to implement, challenge assumptions, and make such invaluable networks!”— Misty, James Madison University“The seminar empowered me to feel more confident about supporting faculty planning service experiences abroad.”— Kimberly, University of St. Thomas“The Faculty Development Seminar provided a space to collaborate on ethical and meaningful service-learning implementation. The relationships formed continue to strengthen our collective impact.”— Kathleen, Manhattan CollegeREGISTRATION IS OPENTo learn more and reserve your spot, visit: https://www.unitedplanet.org/seminar-service-learning

