United Planet Announces Innovative Seminar on Service-Learning for Educators and Faculty

Course Facilitator – Dr. Tim Stanton

Empowering Educators to Cultivate Global Citizenship and Transformative Learning

This was a great experience to hone service-learning understanding, create new tangible ideas to implement, challenge assumptions, and make such invaluable networks!”
— Misty, Participant from James Madison University
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Planet, a global leader in service-learning and cross-cultural education, is pleased to announce its upcoming Seminar on Service-Learning: Pedagogy and Practice, taking place January 8–15, 2026. This immersive professional development opportunity is tailored for faculty, educators, and academic leaders seeking to deepen their understanding of service-learning and integrate it meaningfully into their curricula.

Designed to inspire innovation and impact in education, the weeklong seminar offers a robust exploration of service-learning theory, pedagogy, and best practices. Through interactive workshops, case studies, and collaborative sessions, participants will gain the tools to design transformative learning experiences that empower students and foster global citizenship.

COURSE FACILITATOR

Dr. Tim Stanton is an esteemed Engaged Scholar for Ravensong Associates and Founding Director of Stanford University’s Bing Overseas Studies Program in Cape Town, South Africa. A pioneer in service-learning and community-based research, Dr. Stanton has held leadership roles at Stanford’s Haas Center for Public Service and the School of Medicine's Community Health program. He has also coordinated national initiatives on civic engagement and authored influential works on service-learning, including Service-Learning: A Movement’s Pioneers Reflect on its Origins, Practice, and Future.


KEY FEATURES OF THE SEMINAR:

• Pedagogy-Focused Curriculum: Deep dives into service-learning theories, instructional design, and curriculum development strategies.
• Interactive Workshops: hands-on activities for developing personalized learning plans that align with educational goals.
• Global Perspectives: Insights into how service-learning operates across different cultural contexts.
• Field Study Opportunities: Optional field study excursions and site visits to witness service learning in action (for in-person participants).
• Networking and Collaboration: Opportunities to connect with like-minded educators and service-learning experts.


FEEDBACK

Educators who have attended past seminars share glowing feedback:

“This was a great experience to hone service-learning understanding, create new tangible ideas to implement, challenge assumptions, and make such invaluable networks!”
— Misty, James Madison University

“The seminar empowered me to feel more confident about supporting faculty planning service experiences abroad.”
— Kimberly, University of St. Thomas

“The Faculty Development Seminar provided a space to collaborate on ethical and meaningful service-learning implementation. The relationships formed continue to strengthen our collective impact.”
— Kathleen, Manhattan College


REGISTRATION IS OPEN

To learn more and reserve your spot, visit: https://www.unitedplanet.org/seminar-service-learning

Mohammad Hijazi
United Planet
+1 617-874-8041
sisl@unitedplanet.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

United Planet Announces Innovative Seminar on Service-Learning for Educators and Faculty

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Mohammad Hijazi
United Planet
+1 617-874-8041 sisl@unitedplanet.org
Company/Organization
United Planet
361 Newbury Street, 5th Floor
Boston, Massachusetts, 02115
United States
+1 617-874-8041
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad, virtual internships, internships abroad, gap year volunteering, and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 40 countries. Volunteers and interns have helped address important global issues—such as health, children and education, and environmental sustainability while developing leadership and other 21st-century skills, building bridges across divides, and forging cohesive and productive cross-border relationships both in-person and online.

United Planet Website

More From This Author
United Planet Announces Innovative Seminar on Service-Learning for Educators and Faculty
United Planet and Valley Christian High School Collaborate on Life-Changing Cultural Exchange Program in Japan
United Planet Names Jade Ho as 2025 United Planet Fellow
View All Stories From This Author