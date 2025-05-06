Public consultation on the future of the SA Museum begins

Release date: 06/05/25

Extensive community engagement on the future of the beloved South Australian Museum has begun.

Consultation with Museum staff began three months ago and through that process, a discussion paper has been developed for broader public consultation on a strategic plan for the future of the SA Museum.

The discussion paper is open for public consultation via the government’s YourSAy platform until 26 May 2025.

Members of the public can register to attend a public forum on 17 May 2025 at the Adelaide Convention Centre from 11:30 am – 4:00 pm to share their feedback and insights on the discussion paper.

Museum visitors including children and families will also have the chance to be involved through a free, interactive consultation activity held in the Museum Learning Centre, running for the duration of the YourSAy period.

Museum staff will continue to be integral to the process, with volunteers, donors, benefactors, the academic community, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, supporters, government and non-government stakeholders now also encouraged to contribute their views and ideas to develop a new Strategic Plan.

Public consultation will run concurrently to targeted stakeholder engagement and outreach, reflecting extensive and wide-reaching consultation.

The consultation follows the outcome of the Premier’s Review handed down in September 2024.

$4.1 million in additional funding has been provided by the Malinauskas Labor Government to support the Museum’s operations and implementation of the recommendations including the development of a new strategic plan.

For more information and to register for the public forum, visit yoursay.sa.gov.au/samstrategicplan

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The South Australian Museum is beloved in South Australia and it’s incredibly important that we engage with the community about its future direction following an extensive process gathering the views of staff.

So many people are deeply committed to the Museum and we are steadfast in ensuring their thoughts are heard and reflected in a Strategic Plan that is being developed to guide the Museum forward.

I’m sure we will receive invaluable insights and perspectives from a broad range of passionate people.

Attributable to SA Museum Chair Robert Saint

I’ve observed a sincere and meaningful period of reflection undertaken by the Museum after receiving the Premier’s Review recommendations in September 2024.

I’ve seen great enthusiasm from staff and leadership to determine a positive way forward.

I’m pleased we’ve worked together to set our new purpose, vision and action statement. I thank all staff for their efforts to date and in advance of upcoming consultation opportunities for our valued and diverse stakeholder groups.