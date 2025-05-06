Preferred Travel Magazine Celebrates Debut of New Website

A New Era of Digital Travel Inspiration for Passionate Travelers Featuring Amazing Destinations and Unique Experiences

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With vivid storytelling and insider travel content that inspires curiosity for today’s luxury travelers, Preferred Travel, the flagship magazine of Preferred Hotels & Resorts – is pleased to announce the launch of its dedicated website, a digital destination for endless inspiration and expert-curated recommendations.

"We’ve spent the last 20 years telling stories about incredible destinations, unforgettable independent hotels, and the personal journeys that connect us all – and now, with the launch of the Preferred Travel magazine website, we’re turning the page to an exciting new chapter. This platform lets us share our passion for travel in a richer, more intimate way – giving fellow explorers access to curated recommendations and one-of-a-kind experiences, anytime and anywhere," said Gail Ueberroth, Editor-in-Chief, Preferred Travel and Chief Creative Officer, Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

Celebrating the much-anticipated launch of the new Preferred Travel website, readers can now enjoy unlimited access to full digital issues at PreferredTravelMag.com – including the latest issue of the magazine, Volume 27, which features a destination spotlight on London, inspiring readers with a colorful and varied journey through the British capital in ‘City of Stories’ – while venturing to seek out Florida’s natural wonders in ‘The Sunshine State.’ Additional destination articles recently published include: ‘72 Hours In...Oslo’; ‘Little Black Book: Saint-Tropez’; and ‘In the Neighborhood: Singapore.’ Readers can also explore the Preferred Life section, with newsworthy stories highlighting the brand’s collection of hotels – including where luxury meets sustainability in ‘Conscious Escapes’ and ‘Paradise Regained’ spotlighting the reopening of Peter Island Resort.

Featuring authentic storytelling and signature content with a distinct voice and point of view, Preferred Travel serves as a trusted source of inspiration to a global readership of wanderlust-driven luxury travelers – offering compelling destination guides, insider tips, hotel recommendations, and feature stories spanning destination and inspiration sections, as well as travel and lifestyle topics such as gastronomy, wellness, arts and culture.

Published in print four times a year, with dedicated issues for Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter, the magazine is distributed in-room to Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ collection of more than 600 hotels, resorts, and residences in 80 countries – as well as in American Express Centurion Lounges in 17 key global travel hubs, including London (Heathrow), Hong Kong, Los Angeles, New York (JFK), and Atlanta. Exclusive digital access to current and past issues is available via the American Express Centurion Digital Library for American Express Centurion members, as well as featured on PressReader, the world’s largest global newsstand.

For more information and to explore vivid storytelling and exquisite stays for the passionate traveler, visit the Preferred Travel website at www.preferredtravelmag.com.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

