Yonge Street Mission launches innovative “Invest in People. Change the Story.” campaign

With 1 in 10 Torontonians living in poverty, a relationship-based initiative is driving systemic change to better support the city’s most vulnerable

TORONTO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Yonge Street Mission (YSM) launches its Invest in People. Change the Story campaign alongside a new white paper, The End of Poverty: A People-Centred, Evidence-Driven Approach. The campaign and paper advocate a proven approach to poverty alleviation in the face of increasing need and uncertainty. From a model of immediate needs mitigation to one that addresses root causes, the initiative is helping individuals and families exit poverty.

After 128 years of service in the city of Toronto, YSM knows firsthand how economic and political unrest is felt most acutely by our most vulnerable neighbours. With over 364,000 Torontonians already living in poverty today – more than 10 percent of the population — the rising cost of living is putting more neighbours at risk, and consequently, stretching resources to meet the growing need at YSM’s front door.

YSM’s goal is to continue meeting people’s immediate needs while deepening our approach to helping them address some of the factors in their lives that hinder their ability to rise above poverty. Setting attainable goals that meet an individual’s specific and often more complex needs helps create positive forward momentum and a clearer pathway out of poverty. The Invest in People. Change the Story campaign aims to engage donors in bolstering these efforts, allowing YSM to maintain services and strengthen resources ahead of anticipated difficulties by raising $500,000 by World Hunger Day (May 28th), and inviting others to join in this work.

“We can see how focusing on someone's whole self, not just the needs that are presenting in the moment, can directly impact their ability to make positive moves forward,” says Angie Peters, President & CEO, Yonge Street Mission. “While our food bank and employment centre remain priority services, we now place equal emphasis on building relationships with our clients to get at deeper issues that are proven to create greater wins down the road.”

Poverty is more than an economic phenomenon — it’s a complex human issue. Relying on income alone as the measure of poverty misses additional factors that can significantly affect a household’s standard of living. Alongside tangible indicators such as shelter, education, and health, personal agency indicators such as a sense of power, self-awareness, and values also have an impact. As well, each person has a unique intersectional experience of poverty with indicators looking different for newcomers, racialized groups, single parents, youth, people with disabilities, and those with Indigenous heritage.

The white paper tells the story of YSM’s ‘data journey’ and how they came to develop a framework that measures such indicators for each of the people they work with. The framework, called Transformation Integrated Measurement and Evaluation System (TIMES™), measures progression across seven domains of well-being: Connection, Economic, Education, Environment, Equality, Wellness, and Worldview. TIMES™ data gathered so far reveal key insights into which services, or combination of services, are most effective in helping someone progress out of poverty. These include the importance of system navigation, provided through one-on-one relationship-based intervention.

YSM staff use the framework not only to measure progress out of poverty but to collaboratively set goals with the people they serve. Through real-time progress reports, YSM can address immediate concerns, create action plans and goals, and introduce the right package of services and supports to move community members from one stage to the next.

“Most of us need someone to help us through hard times. Our community members are no different, but their challenges are often far more complex. Like us, they need guides who can assist them in navigating and accessing appropriate services, empowering them to make the internal and external changes they need to make,” says Angela Solomos, VP, Philanthropy, Yonge Street Mission. “From relief, to stabilization, to exiting poverty – we are moving Toronto’s social services from reactive approaches to preventative, holistic solutions.”

Knowing that sharing knowledge and learnings from the white paper may be helpful to other poverty-focused organizations, YSM is inviting other social services agencies to partner in implementing the TIMES™ measurement framework to leverage and grow data-driven insights, increase impact and influence systemic change through partnership.

Torontonians can learn more about YSM’s Invest in People. Change the Story campaign, and how they can support this work and their neighbours experiencing poverty at www.endtororntopoverty.ca .

Since 1896, Yonge Street Mission is on the front lines of service, providing help and fostering long-term change in the lives of those struggling with poverty. YSM provides wraparound support and services making it possible for individuals, families and communities to move forward. As a developmental agency specializing in poverty-related challenges, we work closely with individuals, families, children, youth, and entire communities living with chronic poverty. Our vision is a city where people, and not poverty thrive.

