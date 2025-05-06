Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, after the markets close. Management will conduct a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT) that day to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.

Participants can access the conference call live via webcast on the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/ . Participants who wish to ask a question may register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Lexicon website.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon has advanced multiple medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, obesity, cardiology, diabetes and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com .

For Investor and Media Inquiries:

Lisa DeFrancesco

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

lexinvest@lexpharma.com

