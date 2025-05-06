Vertex Study: Global Tax and Finance Leaders Significantly Shift in Support of e-Invoicing

Tax technology leader unveils new research showing overwhelming support of global mandates and the benefits of e-invoicing for financial health

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced new e-invoicing research revealing that a majority (79%) of global business leaders believe e-invoicing mandates are beneficial to business. Furthermore, 80% agree these mandates will improve data accuracy and financial reporting in a time where precision is needed most.

The survey, which polled 1,150 global tax and finance professionals, shows e-invoicing implementation is on the rise as 80% of businesses plan to improve the integration of e-invoicing systems over the next two years – pointing to a positive attitude shift toward the evolving landscape. This sentiment carries over to their financial health, with tax and finance leaders citing e-invoicing for improving efficiency as well as cost savings (both approximately 60%) and enhanced economic growth and global competitiveness (approximately 80%), regardless of whether they are selling into or based in e-invoicing mandated countries.

“Today’s tax and finance leaders are operating under increased pressure to drive growth while maintaining tax compliance. This challenge is compounded by rising complexities driven by increased variances around tax rate determination or scope of transactions for real/near-real time reporting,” said Chris Hall, Senior Tax Officer, Vertex. “Preparing for e-invoicing, or aligning with current local mandates, should not add to these uncertainties. Research shows that e-invoicing offers the accuracy, efficiency, and cost optimization needed for future-ready organizations.”

While the global behavioral shift is positive, e-invoicing implementation is not without its challenges. Approximately half (51%) of respondents in markets selling in mandated countries report maintaining data security and privacy while adhering to diverse international standards as their biggest challenge. Current and soon-to-be mandated countries identify integrating with existing software (55% current, 63% soon-to-be) is their largest roadblock.

As the e-invoicing landscape and scale of global mandates continue to evolve, other key highlights of the report include:

Impact on sales: e-invoicing jurisdictions could become a greater concern in the future if businesses are unable to issue or receive invoices. Businesses selling in mandated countries report 47% of sales would be in scope of these mandates – and that percentage could increase to 57% by 2027.

e-invoicing jurisdictions could become a greater concern in the future if businesses are unable to issue or receive invoices. Businesses selling in mandated countries report 47% of sales would be in scope of these mandates – and that percentage could increase to 57% by 2027. AI support surges: Leaders are using AI in various ways to support e-invoicing across markets, such as customer support and query resolution (53%), cash flow management (51%) and fraud detection and prevention (49%). Most respondents (86%) are currently using AI or planning to use AI.

Leaders are using AI in various ways to support e-invoicing across markets, such as customer support and query resolution (53%), cash flow management (51%) and fraud detection and prevention (49%). Most respondents (86%) are currently using AI or planning to use AI. Stakeholders on board: 83% of accountants and financial professionals expect to receive the greatest benefit from mandatory e-invoicing. Similarly, 81% of respondents identified IT departments as another key beneficiary, speaking to the critical role of technology and IT support in financial reporting.

83% of accountants and financial professionals expect to receive the greatest benefit from mandatory e-invoicing. Similarly, 81% of respondents identified IT departments as another key beneficiary, speaking to the critical role of technology and IT support in financial reporting. Bandwidth challenges: Second to maintaining security and privacy, time is a large roadblock to e-invoicing adoption. The survey finds that the ability to run frequent system updates (49%), integrate solutions with existing systems (48%), and train staff and stakeholders on new processes (46%) pose issues for organizations.

To request access to the report findings, please contact us.

As Vertex Exchange Europe unfolds, the Company is spotlighting its connected compliance strategy by advancing innovations in e-Invoicing technology and helping businesses anticipate regulatory changes in a rapidly evolving global landscape. To learn more about Vertex’s e-Invoicing solutions, visit www.vertexinc.com/solutions/e-invoicing.

About the Study

The online survey was conducted in March 2025, in partnership with Sapio Research, reaching 1,150 global business decision-makers across nine regions – Eastern and Southern Europe, Benelux, Germany, Latin America, Middle East and Asia, Nordics, North America, UK and Ireland – employed at organizations with $50M+ in global revenue.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

