Alector to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegeneration, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference (Las Vegas, Nevada) Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 2:20 p.m. PT, corporate presentation



H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference (New York, New York) Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET, fireside chat



A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 90 days following the presentation dates.

About Alector

Alector is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging the principles of genetics, immunology, and neuroscience, the company is advancing a portfolio of genetically validated programs that aim to remove toxic proteins, replace deficient proteins, and restore immune and nerve cell function. Supported by biomarkers, Alector’s product candidates seek to treat a range of indications, such as frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson's disease. The company is also developing Alector Brain Carrier (ABC), a proprietary blood-brain barrier platform, which is being selectively applied to its next-generation product candidates and research pipeline. ABC aims to enhance the delivery of therapeutics, achieve deeper brain penetration and efficacy at lower doses, and ultimately improve patient outcomes while reducing costs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.alector.com.

Alector Contacts:

Alector

Katie Hogan

202-549-0557

katie.hogan@alector.com

Argot Partners (media)

David Rosen

646-461-6387

alector@argotpartners.com

Argot Partners (investors)

Laura Perry

212-600-1902

alector@argotpartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.