MIMEDX to Present at the BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference

MARIETTA, Ga., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its senior management will participate in the BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV.

Presentation Details:

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

5:15 p.m. PDT

Webcast Link

Investors interested in meeting with senior management at this event may contact their Bank of America representative.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com .

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

mnotarianni@mimedx.com

