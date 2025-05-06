Gearing Up for Game Time: Days Inns - Canada Teams Up with XMC and The Canadian Hockey League for Fan-Focused Activation at the 2025 Memorial Cup

TORONTO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on their dynamic, multi-year partnership with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), Days Inns - Canada is set to bring their brand to the heart of the action at the 2025 Memorial Cup taking place in Rimouski, Quebec, from May 22 to June 1, 2025.

The sponsorship will feature Days Inn-branded on-ice logo placement, videoboard commercials, TV timeout activities, spectator giveaways, and an in-venue kiosk at select games. Days Inn has partnered with experiential marketing agency XMC to bring an interactive element to Memorial Cup attendees.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with CHL fans and generate tremendous brand awareness for Days Inns," said Ally Wesson, Vice President of Marketing at Days Inns - Canada. “Working with XMC, we’ve created a personalized activation that offers hockey enthusiasts the chance to take home their own customized hockey card. This sponsorship allows us to fully engage with our target audience while creating a memorable experience. We’re so excited to continue our journey with the CHL and to be part of the milestone 105th Memorial Cup championship.”

To encourage brand trial, CHL launched a customized email campaign offering exclusive savings at Days Inns to their CHL Insider newsletter subscribers. This campaign was complemented by digital ads on CHL sites to further boost visibility. Additionally, CHL Away from Home presented by Days Inn, features weekly highlights showcasing the 'Player of the Week' on the road.



Whether you're catching a game or catching some rest, book your stay and score big on savings! Visit daysinn.ca or call 1-800-DAYS-INN (1-800-329-7466). Locations in Canada offer free Wi-Fi, either an on-site restaurant or a free breakfast, a pool at many locations and kids stay free. Plus, earn valuable Wyndham Rewards points while you travel then redeem for stays at thousands of Wyndham hotels, vacation club resorts & vacation rentals worldwide. Members can also redeem Wyndham Rewards points for flights, car rentals, gift cards, online merchandise and so much more.

About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,515 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member or to learn more about the elevated health and safety protocols with the Count on Us program, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, and follow us on Instagram.

About XMC

Founded in 2006, XMC is a proudly independent agency that provides strategic counsel and execution of bespoke Sponsorship and Experiential Marketing™ programs for over 30 world-class companies. XMC collaborates with clients to create powerful integrated marketing campaigns shaped by strategic insight, defined by meaningful execution, and supported by proprietary business tools and analytics. Together, we leverage shared passion points in sport, music, culture, and cause to connect, engage, and inspire target actions with our 50+ full time employees and roster of 2,500 part time employees across the country.,.

About the Canadian Hockey League

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is the world's largest development hockey league, comprising 51 Canadian and nine American teams across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melissa Stober

Director, Marketing & Communications

Realstar Hospitality

melissa.stober@realstarhospitality.com

