The Tennessean Hotel Brings The Bright Lights of Broadway With The Tennessean Presents Program

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tennessean Hotel – an urban Knoxville gem presenting a perfect blend of bespoke European boutique hotel charm and warm Southern hospitality – ‘puts on the ritz’ with The Tennessean Presents immersive theatrical experience inspired by productions coming to Knoxville. Available in conjunction with the 2025 Broadway Series at the iconic Tennessee Theatre and during additional highly anticipated shows through the year, The Tennessean welcomes guests to ‘where the neon lights are bright’ for an unforgettable stay full of ‘magic in the air.’Starting at $499 per night, The Tennessean Presents* drama unfolds with:• Key cards presented in custom production themed keepsake box• Theatrically decorated suites with curated gifts featuring show souvenirs• Pre-show dinner for two in The Drawing Room with tastes inspired by each applicable show for a bit of dramatic flair• Black Car Service to and from the theatre• Broadway-inspired nightcap and turndown amenity to bring down the curtain on a lovely evening• Breakfast for two in The Drawing Room and late check-out (based upon availability) as a final curtain callDates of availability and associated shows for The Tennessean Presents program include:Moulin Rouge | April 29 - May 11Back to the Future | May 27 - June 1Les Misérables | July 29 - August 3Wicked the Movie | November 20-December 1Nutcracker Kingdom of Sweets | DecemberSituated along the iconic World’s Fair Park and on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean Hotel is an indulgent experience steps from downtown Knoxville’s burgeoning culinary, arts and music scene. Gracious staff welcome guests to 82 opulent rooms and suites steeped in southern hospitality with unexpected amenities from butler service and customized concierge offerings to artisan-created works adorning the polished spaces and the only tea service tradition in the region. The refined Drawing Room, along with the modern Tavern at Maker Exchange, deliver seasonally enticing crafted beverages and locally-sourced bites with a twist from acclaimed Chef Robert Hoffman.To book a Broadway-immersed experience and experience a standing ovation from check-in to check-out at The Tennessean Hotel, call 865.232.1800 or visit online at https://www.thetennesseanhotel.com and on Instagram and Facebook.*Rate is based upon double-occupancy, based upon availability; Theatre tickets must be purchased separately from hotel reservation.

