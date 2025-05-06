The American University of Rome (AUR) Appoints Dr. Sabrina Joseph as Provost

Dr. Sabrina Joseph The American University of Rome

AUR is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Sabrina Joseph as its new Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, , effective August 25th, 2025

The American University of Rome offers an educational mission that resonates deeply with my own professional journey.” — Dr. Sabrina Joseph

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joseph brings more than two decades of experience in international higher education, most recently serving as Provost at the American University in Dubai. A scholar, strategic planner, and dedicated advocate for interdisciplinary, student-centered education, she is exceptionally well positioned to lead AUR’s academic vision at a time of dynamic institutional growth.

“As an institution that prepares students to thrive across cultures, The American University of Rome offers an educational mission that resonates deeply with my own professional journey,” said Dr. Joseph. “I am excited to help advance AUR’s commitment to academic excellence, curricular innovation, and experiential learning in one of the world’s most inspiring global cities.”

In her previous leadership roles, Dr. Joseph has launched numerous academic programs, expanded global partnerships, and led successful accreditation processes with U.S. and international bodies. She is particularly recognized for her work in expanding research opportunities, developing sustainability strategies, and promoting inclusive governance.

In addition to her administrative accomplishments, Dr. Joseph is a renowned scholar of Middle Eastern history (17th-20th centuries), with research interests spanning environmental sustainability, interfaith relations, and the historical management of natural resources. She has authored multiple books and peer-reviewed publications, and her interdisciplinary expertise will serve to further enrich AUR’s global arts mission and academic reputation.

“Dr. Joseph stood out for her visionary leadership, academic rigor, and her track record of building thriving, globally oriented institutions,” said AUR President Scott Sprenger. “Her experience aligns seamlessly with our strategic priorities - from strengthening our liberal arts foundations and experiential learning to expanding graduate offerings and enhancing student success.”

As AUR continues to build upon its 2022–2025 strategic plan, Dr. Joseph’s leadership will play a vital role in shaping the university’s future.

EXECUTIVE BIOGRAPHY

Dr. Sabrina Joseph

Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs

The American University of Rome

Dr. Sabrina Joseph enters the role of Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs of The American University of Rome, bringing more than two decades of experience in international higher education leadership, academic innovation, and strategic planning.

Prior to joining AUR, Dr. Joseph served as Provost and Chief Academic Officer at the American University in Dubai, where she played a transformative role in expanding academic programs, enhancing student success, and strengthening institutional partnerships. Her leadership resulted in the launch of new undergraduate and graduate degrees, the development of HyFlex* and VR-based learning environments, and increased research productivity and grant acquisition.

Dr. Joseph has also served as Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences at AUD and as Acting Dean and Associate Dean at Zayed University, UAE. Across these roles, she has led successful accreditation efforts with U.S. and international bodies, implemented student-centered advising reforms, and developed robust community-engagement and entrepreneurship initiatives.

A historian by training, Dr. Joseph holds a Ph.D. in History and an M.A. in Arab Studies from Georgetown University, as well as a B.A. from New College of Florida. Her research explores Middle East history, environmental sustainability, and interfaith relations. She has published widely and speaks regularly at international academic and policy forums.

Dr. Joseph is a passionate advocate for liberal arts education, diversity and inclusion, and the power of global citizenship. At AUR, she will lead on academic affairs and play a key role in shaping the university’s strategic direction, curricular innovation, and institutional growth.



[* HyFlex or Hybrid-Flexible, is a course design method and teaching approach that was designed to better accommodate student needs by combining online and classroom-based components.]

