Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("the Company") (NYSE American, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.

The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 92, representing 58.27% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(i), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the nominees proposed for re-election as directors:

Nominee Vote type Voted % Mark Learmonth For 10,128,948 99.52% Against 48,343 0.48% Abstain 1,019,818 John Kelly For 10,889,477 97.37% Against 294,188 2.63% Abstain 13,444 Nick Clarke For 11,091,699 99.18% Against 91,966 0.82% Abstain 13,444 Geralda Wildschutt For 10,301,833 92.11% Against 882,200 7.89% Abstain 13,076 Gordon Wylie For 10,293,398 92.04% Against 890,467 7.96% Abstain 13,244 Victor Gapare For 10,906,885 97.52% Against 276,940 2.48% Abstain 13,284 Tariro Gadzikwa For 11,082,442 99.10% Against 101,183 0.90% Abstain 13,484 Stefan Buys For 11,134,799 99.56% Against 49,026 0.44% Abstain 13,284 Lesley Goldwasser For 11,145,594 99.65% Against 39,318 0.35% Abstain 12,197



Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to approve their remuneration; and

Mr. Wylie, Ms. Wildschutt, Ms. Gadzikwa and Ms. Goldwasser were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 26, 2025 which are available on the Company's website at:

https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/#shareholder-meeting-documents

