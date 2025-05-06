MPU CEC's Macau Airworthiness Course is Now Accepting Registrations

MACAU, May 6 - To enable more interested individuals to deepen their understanding of professional aviation knowledge and to further promote the development of the aviation industry in Macao, the Centre for Continuing Education (CEC) of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) is offering the Macao Airworthiness Course. The course is accredited by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Macao Special Administrative Region. Enrolment is open from now until 23 May 2025 with limited spots available.

The “Macao Airworthiness Course”, which will be conducted in English, covers the basics of various airworthiness regulations and airworthiness requirements. Participants will gain an in-depth understanding of the processes and procedures adopted by civil aviation authorities, aviation practitioners, manufacturers, air transport operators and maintenance organizations to ensure compliance with the relevant airworthiness regulations, as well as knowledge of the relevant regulations and international standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the European Union Agency for Safety of Air Navigation (EASA), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States of America. The course will be of 36 hours in duration from 26 to 30 May 2025. Classes will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and from 8:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Friday. Students who meet the 90% course attendance requirements and pass the assessment will be awarded a certificate issued by CEC.

Applications can be made online or in person at MPU CEC. For more details on the courses and online registration, please visit the webpage: https://www.mpu.edu.mo/cec/zh/courses.html. For enquiry, please call: 87950844 / 87950707 / 87950750 during office hours, or email to: cec@mpu.edu.mo.