IPIM and UTM Jointly Launch “‘Premium Goods’ Macao Ideas Exhibition and Sales Campaign” to Tap into the Generation Z Consumers

MACAU, May 6 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) joined hands for the first time to launch the “‘Macao Premium Goods’ Exhibition and Sales Campaign by Macao Ideas x Macao University of Tourism” for three consecutive days starting today (6th). This event has brought together 16 local brands at UTM. To comprehensively support the expansion of “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brand”, and “Macao Design” products into new markets, this event set foot in local campus for the first time. The innovative “Campus + Sales Roadshow” model aims to facilitate Macao enterprises in accessing universities and engaging with the Generation Z consumer market. Furthermore, students of Master of Science in Digital Marketing and Analytics are tasked with promoting these products to young customers through popular channels like social media and live streaming broadcasts. Students majoring in marketing and branding are engaged directly with exhibitors at the event, allowing them to gain insights and experiences in practical branding operations.

16 Local Macao Brands Showcased to Young Customers at UTM

This is the second time the “‘Macao Premium Goods’ Exhibition and Sales Campaign by Macao Ideas” is held this year. Taking place from 6 to 8 May, between 11 am and 7 pm, at the lobby of the Forward Building of the Macao University of Tourism (No. 899 Avenida Padre Tomás Pereira, Taipa), this event will feature 16 Macao Ideas exhibitors and companies, showcasing a diverse range of over 150 products including cultural and creative designs, signature foods and beverages, and daily necessities. A number of products will be offered at exclusive discounted prices during the event, and a giveaway activity “post photos and claim gifts” will be organised to encourage the participation of UTM teachers and students.

According to some of the Macao Ideas exhibitors, this sales roadshow offers them a valuable opportunity to better understand the preferences of Generation Z consumers, inspiring ideas for crafting products that align with the needs of the new generations. Additionally, they are optimistic that this event will significantly enhance the exposure of Macao’s quality products to a broader range of potential customers.

Several students perceive this event as an opportunity not only to deepen their knowledge of Macao brands and products but also to hone their practical marketing skills through engagement in livestreaming promotional activities. They also said they would prioritise Macao brands as a central theme in any future marketing research and creative endeavours.

IPIM’s Macao Ideas Utilises Various Channels to Facilitate Market Expansion for Macao Products

The “‘Macao Premium Goods’ Exhibition and Sales Campaign by Macao Ideas” is a series activity launched by IPIM to showcase and promote Macao products. These activities have been hosted at various locations including major local department store, supermarkets, and employee areas of the integrated resorts. These efforts have enabled some of the Macao Ideas products to be sold in local stores.

To support products bearing the labels of ‘Made-in-Macao,’ ‘Macao Brand,’ and ‘Macao Design’ in exploring new markets, IPIM’s Macao Ideas is committed to organising extensive online and offline exhibitions, economic and trade promotion campaigns, and product displays at major domestic and international exhibitions to uncover new business prospects. For Macao enterprises interested in joining the Macao Ideas, please call (853) 2872 8212 to inquire about the details.