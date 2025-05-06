Amerigo Announces Results of AGM
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) announces the results of voting at its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) held on May 5, 2025.
A total of 68,548,449 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 41.70% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
|Name
|Votes by
Proxy For
|
Votes by
Proxy
Withheld
|
Percentage
of Votes by
Proxy For
|
Percentage of Votes by Proxy
Withheld
|Klaus Zeitler
|59,443,188
|1,663,799
|97.28%
|2.72%
|Robert Gayton
|60,549,547
|557,440
|99.09%
|0.91%
|Alberto Salas
|60,538,121
|568,866
|99.07%
|0.93%
|George Ireland
|59,791,888
|1,315,099
|97.85%
|2.15%
|Aurora Davidson
|60,602,932
|504,055
|99.18%
|0.82%
|Margot Naudie
|59,905,753
|1,201,234
|98.03%
|1.97%
Detailed voting results for the 2025 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca
About Amerigo
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.
Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.
