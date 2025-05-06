Submit Release
TopBuild Reports First Quarter 2025 Results; Confirms Full Year Outlook

First quarter sales declined 3.6% to $1.23 billion

Installation sales declined 6.7%, offset in part by Specialty Distribution growth of 2.6%

Delivered adjusted gross margin of 29.6% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations,” said Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild. “While total sales declined 3.6%, we are encouraged by Specialty Distribution growth of 2.6% as commercial and industrial projects have moved forward and our bidding activity and backlog are solid. Installation segment sales declined 6.7%, a reflection of the slow start to the year in new residential construction. Our profitability continues to be healthy, as we delivered first quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%.

“While there is uncertainty in the near-term economic environment, we are confident in our ability to adapt our business and outperform in a changing environment. We are taking steps to align our cost structure with the current demand landscape, while we continue to make targeted investments across our business, drive operational improvements and work together to turn challenges into opportunities. We are optimistic around the mid-term and long-term fundamentals for TopBuild, as underlying demand for housing in the United States is strong, and we see positive trends in the commercial and industrial end markets.

“Acquisitions continue to be our number one priority for our free cash flow, and we are disciplined as we evaluate M&A opportunities and deploy capital to generate strong returns. In the first quarter, we returned $215.6 million in capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program,” concluded Mr. Buck.


Financial Highlights
(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2024)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025          
  Reported   Adjusted
($ in thousands)   2025     2024       2025     2024  
Sales $1,233,278   $1,278,717     $1,233,278   $1,278,717  
Gross Profit $351,473   $387,150     $364,976   $387,150  
Gross Margin   28.5%     30.3%       29.6%     30.3%  
SG&A $173,984   $172,642     $170,829   $172,716  
SG&A as % of Sales   14.1%     13.5%       13.9%     13.5%  
Operating Profit $177,489   $214,508     $194,147   $214,434  
Operating Margin   14.4%     16.8%       15.7%     16.8%  
Net Income $123,385   $152,381     $135,147   $153,122  
Net Income per diluted share $4.23   $4.79     $4.63   $4.81  
EBITDA       $234,759   $253,818  
EBITDA Margin         19.0%     19.8%  
           


Sales Drivers            
             
    Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
($ in millions)   Installation   Specialty Distribution   TopBuild, net of eliminations
Sales   $746     $560     $1,233  
Sales Drivers            
Volume     (9.6%)       (2.2%)       (7.4%)  
Price     1.1%       1.4%       1.2%  
M&A     1.8%       3.4%       2.6%  
Total Sales Change     (6.7%)       2.6%       (3.6%)  
             


Segment Profitability    
     
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
($ in thousands) Installation Specialty Distribution
Operating Profit $129,616 $69,059
Operating Margin 17.4% 12.3%
Adj. Operating Profit $138,040 $75,964
Adj. Operating Margin 18.5% 13.6%
Adj. EBITDA $157,556 $91,366
Adj. EBITDA Margin 21.1% 16.3%
     

Capital Allocation

2025 Acquisitions
In the first quarter, TopBuild announced the acquisition of Seal-Rite Insulation, based in Omaha, Neb., a fiberglass and spray foam insulation installer for the residential and commercial end markets in Omaha and Lincoln for over 25 years. The business generates approximately $15 million in annual revenue and the transaction was completed in April.

Share Repurchases
During the first quarter, TopBuild repurchased 693,881 shares totaling $215.6 million. Availability for share repurchases at the end of the quarter totaled $972.4 million.

2025 Outlook1
TopBuild confirmed its full year outlook issued in February, noting that the guidance does not contemplate transactions that it expects to complete during the year.

($ in millions)    
2025 Outlook Low High
Sales $ 5,050 $ 5,350
Adjusted EBITDA $ 925 $ 1,075


1 This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Sustainability Report

The Company also announced that it published its 2024 Sustainability Report, which is available by visiting the Sustainability section of the TopBuild website.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, May 6th, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. A simultaneous webcast of the call, along with management’s formal remarks and a presentation, will be available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com shortly before the call begins.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has more than 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 150 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

(tables follow)

             
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
             
    Three Months Ended March 31, 
    2025     2024  
Net sales   $ 1,233,278     $ 1,278,717  
Cost of sales     881,805       891,567  
Gross profit     351,473       387,150  
             
Selling, general, and administrative expense     173,984       172,642  
Operating profit     177,489       214,508  
             
Other income (expense), net:            
Interest expense     (16,602 )     (18,795 )
Other, net     5,086       11,282  
Other expense, net     (11,516 )     (7,513 )
Income before income taxes     165,973       206,995  
             
Income tax expense     (42,588 )     (54,614 )
Net income   $ 123,385     $ 152,381  
             
Net income per common share:            
Basic   $ 4.25     $ 4.82  
Diluted   $ 4.23     $ 4.79  
             
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic     29,028,234       31,641,454  
Diluted     29,174,892       31,843,818  
             


TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
               
    Three Months Ended March 31, 
    2025   2024  
Net income   $ 123,385     $ 152,381  
Other comprehensive income (loss):              
Foreign currency translation adjustment     229       (4,092 )
Comprehensive income   $ 123,614     $ 148,289  
               


TopBuild Corp.  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)  
(dollars in thousands)  
    As of  
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024  
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 308,811   $ 400,318  
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $21,257 at March 31, 2025, and $18,541 at December 31, 2024     748,726     751,612  
Inventories     406,057     406,662  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     30,723     40,382  
Total current assets     1,494,317     1,598,974  
               
Right of use assets     178,948     189,146  
Property and equipment, net     259,691     266,992  
Goodwill     2,113,416     2,112,259  
Other intangible assets, net     539,582     557,689  
Other assets     10,342     10,366  
Total assets   $ 4,596,296   $ 4,735,426  
               
LIABILITIES              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable   $ 422,786   $ 456,446  
Current portion of long-term debt     52,500     48,750  
Accrued liabilities     193,599     191,786  
Short-term operating lease liabilities     68,257     68,713  
Short-term finance lease liabilities     1,365     1,487  
Total current liabilities     738,507     767,182  
               
Long-term debt     1,312,879     1,327,159  
Deferred tax liabilities, net     238,248     240,343  
Long-term portion of insurance reserves     57,728     57,700  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     129,243     129,360  
Long-term finance lease liabilities     2,312     2,618  
Other liabilities     1,355     1,446  
Total liabilities     2,480,272     2,525,808  
               
EQUITY     2,116,024     2,209,618  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 4,596,296   $ 4,735,426  
               
    As of March 31,   
    2025   2024  
Other Financial Data              
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable   $ 731,997   $ 736,414  
Net sales, acquisition adjusted †   $ 5,329,105   $ 5,272,731  
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †     13.7 % 14.0 %
               
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
      		  


TopBuild Corp.            
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)            
(in thousands)            
             
    Three Months Ended March 31, 
    2025     2024  
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:                   
Net income   $ 123,385     $ 152,381  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     35,791       34,257  
Share-based compensation     5,042       5,127  
Loss (gain) on sale of assets     829       (561 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs     720       720  
Provision for bad debt expense     3,666       4,464  
Provision for inventory obsolescence     2,820       2,902  
Impairment losses     9,868        
Deferred income taxes, net     (1,822 )     (240 )
Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:            
Receivables, net     (1,118 )     (28,486 )
Inventories     (2,215 )     (12,056 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     9,646       7,541  
Accounts payable     (32,342 )     (2,659 )
Accrued liabilities     (1,050 )     16,170  
Other, net     (631 )     (783 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     152,589       178,777  
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (13,395 )     (19,881 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     294       (22,240 )
Proceeds from sale of assets     248       1,608  
Net cash used in investing activities     (12,853 )     (40,513 )
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:            
Repayment of long-term debt     (11,250 )     (12,059 )
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards     (4,466 )     (6,059 )
Exercise of stock options           1,020  
Repurchase of shares of common stock     (215,628 )      
Net cash used in financing activities     (231,344 )     (17,098 )
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash     101       (922 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (91,507 )     120,244  
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period     400,318       848,565  
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period   $ 308,811     $ 968,809  
             
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:            
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities   $ 17,547     $ 13,737  
Accruals for property and equipment     444       307  
Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock     2,156        
             


TopBuild Corp.
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
                     
    Three Months Ended March 31,         
      2025     2024     Change   
Installation                    
Sales   $ 745,533   $ 798,743       (6.7 ) %
                     
Operating profit, as reported   $ 129,616   $ 156,757          
Operating margin, as reported     17.4 %   19.6   %      
                     
Rationalization charges     8,281              
Acquisition related costs     143     45          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 138,040   $ 156,802          
Operating margin, as adjusted     18.5 %   19.6   %      
                     
Share-based compensation     349     330          
Depreciation and amortization     19,167     18,267          
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 157,556   $ 175,399       (10.2 ) %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     21.1 %   22.0   %      
                     
Specialty Distribution                    
Sales   $ 559,804   $ 545,794       2.6   %
                     
Operating profit, as reported   $ 69,059   $ 77,579          
Operating margin, as reported     12.3 %   14.2   %      
                     
Rationalization charges     6,868     (750 )        
Acquisition related costs     37              
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 75,964   $ 76,829          
Operating margin, as adjusted     13.6 %   14.1   %      
                     
Share-based compensation     463     433          
Depreciation and amortization     14,939     14,836          
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 91,366   $ 92,098       (0.8 ) %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     16.3 %   16.9   %      
                     


TopBuild Corp.                    
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands)                    
                     
    Three Months Ended March 31,         
    2025     2024       Change 
Total net sales                    
Sales before eliminations   $ 1,305,337     $ 1,344,537          
Intercompany eliminations     (72,059 )     (65,820 )        
Net sales after eliminations   $ 1,233,278     $ 1,278,717       (3.6 ) %
                     
Operating profit, as reported - segments   $ 198,675     $ 234,336          
General corporate expense, net     (9,259 )     (9,067 )        
Intercompany eliminations     (11,927 )     (10,761 )        
Operating profit, as reported   $ 177,489     $ 214,508          
Operating margin, as reported     14.4   %   16.8   %      
                     
Rationalization charges     15,358       (750 )        
Acquisition related costs †     1,300       676          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 194,147     $ 214,434          
Operating margin, as adjusted     15.7   %   16.8   %      
                     
Share-based compensation     5,042       5,127          
Depreciation and amortization     35,570       34,257          
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 234,759     $ 253,818       (7.5 ) %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     19.0   %   19.8   %      
                     
Sales change period over period     (45,439 )              
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period     (19,059 )              
Decremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales     (41.9 ) %            
                     
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
                     


TopBuild Corp.  
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)  
(dollars in thousands)  
               
    Three Months Ended March 31,   
    2025     2024    
Net sales              
Same branch:              
Installation   $ 730,825     $ 798,743    
Specialty Distribution     541,258       545,794    
Eliminations     (72,059 )     (65,820 )  
Total same branch   $ 1,200,024     $ 1,278,717    
               
Acquisitions (a):              
Installation   $ 14,708     $    
Specialty Distribution     18,546          
Total acquisitions   $ 33,254     $    
Total net sales   $ 1,233,278     $ 1,278,717    
               
EBITDA, as adjusted              
Same branch   $ 229,915     $ 253,818    
Acquisitions (a)     4,844          
Total   $ 234,759     $ 253,818    
               
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales              
Same branch (b)     19.2   %      
Acquisitions (c)     14.6   %      
Total (d)     19.0   %   19.8   %
               
As Adjusted Incremental/(Decremental) EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales              
Same branch (e)     (30.4 )        
Acquisitions (c)     14.6   %      
Total (f)     (41.9 ) %      
               
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months  
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales  
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales  
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales  
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales  
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales  
               


TopBuild Corp.  
Same Branch Revenue by Line of Business (Unaudited)  
(dollars in thousands)  
                     
    Three Months Ended March 31,        
    2025   2024   Change  
Residential:                    
Same branch (a)   $ 754,824   $ 834,843     (9.6 ) %
Acquisitions     14,927            
Total Residential sales     769,751     834,843     (7.8 ) %
                     
Commercial/Industrial:                    
Same branch (a)   $ 445,200   $ 443,874     0.3   %
Acquisitions     18,327            
Total Commercial/Industrial sales     463,527     443,874     4.4   %
Total net sales   $ 1,233,278   $ 1,278,717     (3.6 ) %
                     
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months


TopBuild Corp.  
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)  
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)  
               
    Three Months Ended March 31,   
    2025     2024    
Gross Profit Reconciliation              
               
Net sales   $ 1,233,278     $ 1,278,717    
               
Gross profit, as reported   $ 351,473     $ 387,150    
               
Rationalization charges     13,503          
Gross profit, as adjusted   $ 364,976     $ 387,150    
               
Gross margin, as reported     28.5   % 30.3   %
Gross margin, as adjusted     29.6   % 30.3   %
               
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation              
               
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported   $ 173,984     $ 172,642    
               
Rationalization charges     1,855       (750 )  
Acquisition related costs     1,300       676    
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted   $ 170,829     $ 172,716    
               
Operating Profit Reconciliation              
               
Operating profit, as reported   $ 177,489     $ 214,508    
               
Rationalization charges     15,358       (750 )  
Acquisition related costs     1,300       676    
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 194,147     $ 214,434    
               
Operating margin, as reported     14.4   % 16.8   %
Operating margin, as adjusted     15.7   % 16.8   %
               
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation              
               
Income before income taxes, as reported   $ 165,973     $ 206,995    
               
Rationalization charges     15,358       (750 )  
Acquisition related costs     1,300       676    
Income before income taxes, as adjusted     182,631       206,921    
               
Tax rate at 26.0%     (47,484 )     (53,799 )  
Income, as adjusted   $ 135,147     $ 153,122    
               
Income per common share, as adjusted   $ 4.63     $ 4.81    
               
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     29,174,892       31,843,818    
               


TopBuild Corp.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
             
    Three Months Ended March 31, 
    2025   2024  
Net income, as reported   $ 123,385   $ 152,381  
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:            
Interest expense and other, net     11,516     7,513  
Income tax expense     42,588     54,614  
Depreciation and amortization     35,570     34,257  
Share-based compensation     5,042     5,127  
Rationalization charges     15,358     (750 )
Acquisition related costs     1,300     676  
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 234,759   $ 253,818  
             


TopBuild Corp.
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
  2024   2025   Trailing Twelve Months Ended
  Q2   Q3   Q4   Q1   March 31, 2025
Net sales $ 1,365,612   $ 1,373,268   $ 1,312,206   $ 1,233,278   $ 5,284,364
Acquisitions proforma adjustment †   22,616     13,363     8,762         44,741
Net sales, acquisition adjusted $ 1,388,228   $ 1,386,631   $ 1,320,968   $ 1,233,278   $ 5,329,105
                             
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches           
                             


TopBuild Corp.  
2025 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)  
(in millions)
             
  Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025  
    Low     High  
Estimated net income, as reported $ 508.0   $ 630.0  
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:          
Interest expense and other, net   54.0     48.0  
Income tax expense   179.0     221.0  
Depreciation and amortization   147.0     142.0  
Share-based compensation   20.0     17.0  
Rationalization charges   15.0     15.0  
Acquisition related costs   2.0     2.0  
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted $ 925.0   $ 1,075.0  
             

Investor Relations and Media Contact
PI Aquino        
pi.aquino@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

