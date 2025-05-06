Submit Release
J & J Snack Foods Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 29, 2025.

    Second Quarter
Actuals $ vs. LY % vs. LY
Net Sales $356.1M ($3.6M) (1%)
Gross Profit $95.7M ($12.5M) (12%)
Operating Income $6.0M ($11.9M) (66%)
Net Earnings $4.8M ($8.5M) (64%)
Earnings per Diluted Share $0.25 ($0.44) (64%)
       
Adjusted Operating Income $8.9M ($13.0M) (59%)
Adjusted EBITDA $26.2M ($13.1M) (33%)
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $0.35 ($0.49) (58%)


This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Dan Fachner, J&J Snack Foods Chairman, President, and CEO stated, “J & J Snack Foods total net sales for our fiscal second quarter declined 1.0% to $356.1 million as compared to the prior year quarter, which primarily was driven by lower sales in our Frozen Beverage and Food Service segments, partly offset by growth in our Retail business.  

“Our second quarter performance was primarily impacted by three factors. First, theater channel weakness impacted volumes in our Frozen Beverage business and, to a lesser extent, our Food Service business. The Frozen Beverage segment also was impacted by foreign exchange headwinds. Second, Food Service sales declined primarily due to the conclusion of limited-time-offer churro volumes from a year ago. Third, we experienced continued cost inflation, which was mostly chocolate in our bakery business.

“Despite the challenges in the quarter, we expect earnings to improve in the second half, driven by a rebound in theater traffic, as well as actions we are taking to implement additional price increases and to grow volume. North American box office sales, which are estimated to have declined by about 10% in our fiscal second quarter, are projected to rebound over the previous year by 30% or more during our fiscal third quarter. We have been pleased with the success of the Minecraft movie in April, which is evident in our U.S. Frozen Beverage volumes. Although we achieved price increases in the second quarter, the pace was slower than anticipated as we balanced price and volume considerations. We are implementing selective price increases in the third quarter.

“Underscoring our confidence in the long-term value of the business and our commitment to enhance shareholder value, we repurchased about thirty-nine thousand shares for approximately $5.0 million. We look forward to delivering a strong second half of fiscal 2025 and continuing to drive durable value creation for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Net sales declined 1.0% from the prior year quarter to $356.1 million due primarily to lower Frozen Beverage and Food Service sales.

Key highlights include:

  • Food Service segment sales decreased 1.7%
  • Retail Supermarket segment sales increased 1.8%
  • Frozen Beverage segment sales decreased 0.9%

Gross profit decreased from $108.2 million in the prior year quarter to $95.7 million, while gross margin declined from 30.1% to 26.9%. The softness in our Frozen Beverage segment was primarily caused by lower volumes and foreign exchange headwinds, which contributed to approximately 60 basis points of gross margin compression. The loss of churro and pretzel volumes in Food Service together contributed to approximately 190 basis points of gross margin compression.

Total operating expenses of $89.7 million represented 25.2% of sales for the quarter, compared to 25.1% in Q2 ’24.

  • Marketing and selling expenses were $28.5 million or 8.0% of sales, up from 7.7% last year, and increased 3.1% versus the prior year quarter. Just over half of the increase was related to higher brand amortization expenses associated with a legacy churro brand that is being phased out for the Hola churro brand.
  • Distribution costs were $41.8 million or 11.7% of sales, down from 12.3% in the prior year. Costs declined by 5.5%, which primarily reflects the impact of start-up costs at our regional distribution centers last year.
  • Administrative expenses were $19.8 million or 5.5% of sales in the current quarter, versus 5.1% in the prior year period. Costs increased by 6.7%, reflecting higher compensation costs as well as higher non-recurring legal expenses. 

Operating income was $6.0 million in the second quarter, compared to $17.9 million in the prior year period. Net earnings were $4.8 million, compared to $13.3 million in the prior year period. The effective tax rate was 27.2%, compared to 26.6% in the prior year.

Food Service Segment Second Quarter Highlights

  • Food Service sales decreased 1.7% to $226.1 million  
  • Churro sales declined 18.7% due to the loss of strong limited time offer volumes in the prior year.   Pretzel sales declined 7.9% due to weakness in theaters as well as general category softness.   Handheld sales increased 14.7%.
  • Sales of new products and added placement with new customers were approximately $6.5 million in the quarter, driven primarily by the addition of churro related products and new distribution of cookies.
  • Operating income decreased 84.3% to $1.2 million driven primarily by volume declines.

Retail Supermarket Segment Second Quarter Highlights

  • Retail sales increased 1.8% to $53.8 million
  • Frozen novelties sales increased 14.7% on continued volume growth and mix improvements. Handheld sales declined 28.4% due to capacity constraints caused by a fire at a facility last year.
  • Sales of new products and added placement with new customers were approximately $2.9 million in the quarter driven by the recent launch of our Dippin’ Dots Sundaes as well as additional distribution of pretzel dogs.
  • Operating income decreased 45.8% to $2.8 million.

Frozen Beverages Segment Second Quarter Highlights  

  • Frozen beverage segment sales decreased 0.9% to $76.2 million
  • Beverage sales declined 7.1% attributed to weakness in the theater channel caused by underperforming movie releases.
  • Machine Service revenues increased 4.2% on higher call volumes, while equipment sales increased 17.0%, primarily attributed to growth for convenience customers.
  • Operating income decreased 58.7% to $2.0 million driven primarily by weak frozen beverage volumes and foreign exchange related headwinds.

Conference Call
J&J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call to discuss results and business outlook on May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference call participants should register by clicking on this Registration Link to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investors homepage at investors.jjsnack.com.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue growth and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements, and expectations regarding any current or future recovery in our industry and the future impact of our operational efficiency projects. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of management. We do not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include consumer spending, price competition, acceptance of new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials, transportation costs, changes in the competitive marketplace the uncertainty and ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar health outbreaks, and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of the Company’s control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs, and non-recurring legal expenses.

Adjusted Operating Income consists of operating income adjusted to exclude: impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs and non-recurring legal expenses.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustment, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs, and non-recurring legal expenses. For purposes of comparability, the income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments is determined using statutory tax rates.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures; Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur income, expenses, gains and losses, similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations.

The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific income, expenses, gains, and losses, in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are useful performance measures because certain items included in the calculations may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. See the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
  Three months ended   Six months ended
  March 29,   March 30,   March 29,   March 30,
    2025       2024       2025       2024  
               
Net sales $ 356,099     $ 359,734     $ 718,697     $ 708,042  
Cost of goods sold   260,396       251,491       529,093       505,214  
Gross profit   95,703       108,243       189,604       202,828  
               
Operating expenses              
Marketing   28,507       27,650       57,176       55,122  
Distribution   41,833       44,249       81,443       84,552  
Administrative   19,754       18,521       38,657       36,720  
Other general expense   (414 )     (81 )     66       (1,153 )
Total operating expenses   89,680       90,339       177,342       175,241  
               
Operating income   6,023       17,904       12,262       27,587  
               
Other income (expense)              
Investment income   689       684       1,726       1,482  
Interest expense   (85 )     (429 )     (297 )     (989 )
               
Earnings before income taxes   6,627       18,159       13,691       28,080  
               
Income tax expense   1,803       4,830       3,724       7,469  
               
NET EARNINGS $ 4,824     $ 13,329     $ 9,967     $ 20,611  
               
Earnings per diluted share $ 0.25     $ 0.69     $ 0.51     $ 1.06  
               
Weighted average number of diluted shares   19,563       19,418       19,568       19,411  
               
Earnings per basic share $ 0.25     $ 0.69     $ 0.51     $ 1.06  
               
Weighted average number of basic shares   19,488       19,380       19,480       19,362  
               


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share amounts)
       
  March 29,   September 28,
    2025       2024  
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,514     $ 73,394  
Accounts receivable, net   173,102       189,233  
Inventories   186,129       173,141  
Prepaid expenses and other   26,017       14,646  
Total current assets   433,762       450,414  
       
Property, plant and equipment, at cost   1,041,323       1,012,043  
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization   644,151       620,858  
Property, plant and equipment, net   397,172       391,185  
       
Other assets      
Goodwill   185,070       185,070  
Trade name intangible assets, net   108,689       109,695  
Other intangible assets, net   69,650       72,561  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   159,610       152,383  
Other   3,644       3,793  
Total other assets   526,663       523,502  
Total Assets $ 1,357,597     $ 1,365,101  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities      
Current finance lease liabilities $ 186     $ 243  
Accounts payable   100,629       89,268  
Accrued insurance liability   17,196       16,933  
Accrued liabilities   10,291       10,063  
Current operating lease liabilities   21,124       19,063  
Accrued compensation expense   17,562       23,325  
Dividends payable   15,204       15,178  
Total current liabilities   182,192       174,073  
       
Long-term debt   -       -  
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities   398       445  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   146,510       140,751  
Deferred income taxes   87,917       87,824  
Other long-term liabilities   5,546       5,038  
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued   -       -  
Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 19,453,000 and 19,460,000 respectively   137,155       136,516  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (17,444 )     (15,299 )
Retained Earnings   815,323       835,753  
Total stockholders' equity   935,034       956,970  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,357,597     $ 1,365,101  
       


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
       
  Six months ended
  March 29,   March 30,
    2025       2024  
Operating activities:      
Net earnings $ 9,967     $ 20,611  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation of fixed assets   31,585       30,960  
Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs   3,925       3,232  
(Gains) from disposals of property & equipment   (77 )     (17 )
Share-based compensation   2,753       3,208  
Deferred income taxes   56       377  
Other   209       160  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies      
Decrease in accounts receivable   15,794       20,110  
(Increase) in inventories   (13,167 )     (17,027 )
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses   (7,964 )     1,046  
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   4,391       (962 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   47,472       61,698  
       
Investing activities:      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (38,530 )     (36,626 )
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment   622       152  
Net cash (used in) investing activities   (37,908 )     (36,474 )
       
Financing activities:      
Payments to repurchase common stock   (5,000 )     -  
Proceeds from issuance of stock   2,886       6,516  
Borrowings under credit facility   15,000       35,000  
Repayment of borrowings under credit facility   (15,000 )     (45,000 )
Payments on finance lease obligations   (121 )     (110 )
Payment of cash dividend   (30,371 )     (28,444 )
Net cash (used in) financing activities   (32,606 )     (32,038 )
       
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents   (1,838 )     878  
       
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (24,880 )     (5,936 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   73,394       49,581  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 48,514     $ 43,645  
       


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
                 
    Three months ended   Six months ended
    March 29,   March 30,   March 29,   March 30,
      2025       2024       2025       2024  
Sales to external customers:                
Food Service                
Soft pretzels   $ 50,012     $ 54,328     $ 102,551     $ 104,456  
Frozen novelties     28,842       27,713       51,960       48,763  
Churros     25,062       30,825       50,534       58,886  
Handhelds     22,364       19,504       46,067       41,551  
Bakery     94,007       91,907       202,753       193,889  
Other     5,766       5,713       11,071       11,054  
Total Food Service   $ 226,053     $ 229,990     $ 464,936     $ 458,599  
                 
Retail Supermarket                
Soft pretzels   $ 16,005     $ 16,453     $ 33,083     $ 34,900  
Frozen novelties     27,148       23,676       43,261       36,537  
Biscuits     5,892       6,207       12,855       13,239  
Handhelds     5,148       7,194       10,286       12,704  
Coupon redemption     (375 )     (769 )     (903 )     (1,101 )
Other     30       129       (17 )     370  
Total Retail Supermarket   $ 53,848     $ 52,890     $ 98,565     $ 96,649  
                 
Frozen Beverages                
Beverages   $ 41,503     $ 44,666     $ 86,157     $ 86,616  
Repair and maintenance service     24,215       23,231       47,854       47,790  
Machines revenue     9,616       8,221       19,663       17,110  
Other     864       736       1,522       1,278  
Total Frozen Beverages   $ 76,198     $ 76,854     $ 155,196     $ 152,794  
                 
Consolidated sales   $ 356,099     $ 359,734     $ 718,697     $ 708,042  
                 
Depreciation and amortization:                
Food Service   $ 11,939     $ 11,173       23,887     $ 21,846  
Retail Supermarket     283       525       566       1,052  
Frozen Beverages     5,544       5,702       11,057       11,294  
Total depreciation and amortization   $ 17,766     $ 17,400     $ 35,510     $ 34,192  
                 
Operating Income:                
Food Service   $ 1,245     $ 7,931     $ 2,917     $ 13,947  
Retail Supermarket     2,772       5,110       3,164       5,562  
Frozen Beverages     2,006       4,863       6,181       8,078  
Total operating income   $ 6,023     $ 17,904     $ 12,262     $ 27,587  
                 
Capital expenditures:                
Food Service   $ 13,897     $ 9,364     $ 26,504     $ 21,229  
Retail Supermarket     120       -       145       2  
Frozen Beverages     5,448       7,332       11,881       15,395  
Total capital expenditures   $ 19,465     $ 16,696     $ 38,530     $ 36,626  
                 
Assets:                
Food Service   $ 974,822     $ 963,870     $ 974,822     $ 963,870  
Retail Supermarket     35,233       36,650       35,233       36,650  
Frozen Beverages     347,542       335,086       347,542       335,086  
Total assets   $ 1,357,597     $ 1,335,606     $ 1,357,597     $ 1,335,606  
                 


                          J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
                             NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
                        (Unaudited) (in thousands)
                 
    Three months ended   Six months ended
    March 29,   March 30,   March 29,   March 30,
      2025       2024       2025       2024  
                 
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA                
                 
Net Earnings   $ 4,824     $ 13,329     $ 9,967     $ 20,611  
Income Taxes     1,803       4,830       3,724       7,469  
Investment Income     (689 )     (684 )     (1,726 )     (1,482 )
Interest Expense     85       429       297       989  
Depreciation and Amortization     17,766       17,400       35,510       34,192  
Share-Based Compensation     1,627       1,728       2,752       3,208  
Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)     -       2,307       -       4,553  
Restructuring Costs     260       -       260       -  
Non-recurring Legal Expenses     591       -       591       -  
Net (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of Assets     (69 )     6       77       (17 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 26,198     $ 39,345     $ 51,452     $ 69,523  
                 
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income                
               
                 
Operating Income     6,023       17,904       12,262       27,587  
Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)     -       2,307       -       4,553  
Restructuring Costs     260       -       260       -  
Non-recurring Legal Expenses     591       -       591       -  
Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses     1,995       1,616       3,925       3,232  
Adjusted Operating Income   $ 8,869     $ 21,827     $ 17,038     $ 35,372  
                 
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share                
               
                 
Earnings per Diluted Share   $ 0.25     $ 0.69     $ 0.51     $ 1.06  
Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)     -       0.12       -       0.23  
Restructuring Costs     0.01       -       0.01       -  
Non-recurring Legal Expenses     0.03       -       0.03       -  
Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses     0.10       0.08       0.20       0.17  
                 
Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1)     (0.04 )     (0.05 )     (0.07 )     (0.11 )
                 
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share   $ 0.35     $ 0.84     $ 0.68     $ 1.35  
                 
(1) Income taxes associated with pre-tax adjustments determined using statutory tax rates
(2) Strategic business transformation costs are start-up costs related to our regional distribution center supply chain transformation.
                 

Primary Logo

