Cipher Mining Provides First Quarter 2025 Business Update

First Quarter 2025 Revenue of $49m, up 16% quarter over quarter

Signed term sheet with Fortress Credit Advisors to serve as the JV financing partner at Barber Lake

Nearing completion of 150 MW Phase I infrastructure at Black Pearl

First Quarter 2025 GAAP Net Loss of $39m, and Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings of $6m

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, with an update on its operations and business strategy.

“The first quarter was marked by disciplined execution and steady progress as we advanced our 2025 expansion plans,” said Tyler Page, CEO. “Notably, we’re thrilled to have partnered with Fortress, a best-in-class financing partner, to develop a next-generation data center at Barber Lake. Fortress will not only bring extensive experience in data center development, but also a strong network of relationships with hyperscalers that complements our active discussions.”

Over the quarter, Cipher also made substantial progress on expanding its mining footprint, with rig deployment at Black Pearl anticipated ahead of schedule.

Mr. Page added, “We are nearing completion of the Black Pearl Data Center’s Phase I core and shell, and all four substation transformers are now onsite. Given the accelerated progress and expected energization in May, we’ve decided to immediately deploy rigs from inventory at the newly constructed site while we await the arrival of new machines expected later this summer. This strategic decision will bring approximately 2.5 exahashes per second online one quarter earlier than anticipated through the efficient use of idle assets at no additional capital expenditure to the company.”

This redeployment will bring Cipher to ~16.0 EH/s by the end of the second quarter, with expectations to scale to ~23.1 EH/s by the end of the third quarter, as the Company continues to monitor the tariff landscape and new rig delivery schedules come into focus.

“Cipher’s strong treasury management, disciplined approach to growth, and site flexibility continue to give me confidence in our ability to navigate a dynamic market environment and drive long-term success,” said Mr. Page.

Finance and Operations Highlights

Completed first full quarter of operations with the upgraded Odessa fleet, which increased Cipher’s total self-mining hashrate to ~13.5 EH/s

Signed term sheet with Fortress Credit Advisors LLC to serve as the JV financing partner at Barber Lake

Infrastructure at Black Pearl Phase I nearing completion, with energization expected ahead of schedule

Continued HPC tenant momentum at Barber Lake site with multiple tenants under NDA and performing due diligence

Pipeline of 2.8 GW of site capacity

Q1 2025 net loss of $39 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share

Business Update Call and Webcast

The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of Cipher’s website at https://investors.ciphermining.com/. To access this conference call by telephone, register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call.

About Cipher

Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes supplemental financial measures for Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per share - diluted, in each case that exclude the impact of (i) the non-cash change in fair value of derivative asset, (ii) share-based compensation expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) deferred income tax expense, (v) nonrecurring gains and losses and (vi) the non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United Stated (“GAAP”) and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate our business performance and to help make operating decisions. We believe the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of our operating results to those of our competitors by excluding certain items that vary in our industry based on company policy.

Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to material limitations as they are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measurements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For example, we expect that share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from the non-GAAP financial measure, will continue to be a significant recurring expense over the coming years and is an important part of the compensation provided to certain employees, officers and directors. Similarly, we expect that depreciation and amortization will continue to be a recurring expense over the term of the useful life of the related assets. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this press release, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. We rely primarily on such condensed consolidated financial statements to understand, manage and evaluate our business performance and use the non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally.

CIPHER MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,173 $ 5,585 Accounts receivable 758 596 Receivables, related party 300 2,090 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,970 3,387 Bitcoin 52,024 92,651 Receivable for bitcoin collateral 32,497 32,248 Derivative asset 42,835 31,648 Total current assets 154,557 168,205 Restricted cash 14,392 14,392 Property and equipment, net 477,972 480,865 Deposits on equipment 122,502 38,872 Intangible assets, net 9,043 8,881 Investment in equity investees 48,499 53,908 Derivative asset 50,165 54,022 Operating lease right-of-use asset 12,192 12,561 Security deposits 19,776 19,782 Other noncurrent assets 4,694 3,958 Total assets $ 913,792 $ 855,446 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 29,879 $ 22,699 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 66,300 69,824 Finance lease liability, current portion 3,903 3,798 Operating lease liability, current portion 3,200 3,127 Short-term borrowings 35,459 32,330 Total current liabilities 138,741 131,778 Asset retirement obligations 20,801 20,282 Finance lease liability 6,315 7,331 Operating lease liability 9,506 9,833 Deferred tax liability 3,634 4,269 Total liabilities 178,997 173,493 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 371,313,598 and 361,432,449 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and 370,857,699 and 350,783,817 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 371 361 Additional paid-in capital 954,812 863,015 Accumulated deficit (220,387 ) (181,412 ) Treasury stock, at par, 455,899 and 10,648,632 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1 ) (11 ) Total stockholders’ equity 734,795 681,953 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 913,792 $ 855,446





CIPHER MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue - bitcoin mining $ 48,959 $ 48,137 Costs and operating (expenses) income Cost of revenue (14,894 ) (14,820 ) Compensation and benefits (14,303 ) (13,036 ) General and administrative (8,951 ) (6,077 ) Depreciation and amortization (43,467 ) (17,244 ) Change in fair value of derivative asset 7,330 7,359 Power sales 991 1,173 Equity in income (losses) of equity investees (5,292 ) 738 Unrealized (losses) gains on fair value of bitcoin (20,178 ) 40,556 Realized gains on sale of bitcoin 12,196 - Other gains (479 ) - Total costs and operating expenses (87,047 ) (1,351 ) Operating (loss) income (38,088 ) 46,786 Other income (expense) Interest income 190 786 Interest expense (777 ) (400 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability - 250 Other expense (156 ) (1,958 ) Total other expense (743 ) (1,322 ) (Loss) income before taxes (38,831 ) 45,464 Current income tax expense (779 ) (386 ) Deferred income tax benefit (expense) 635 (5,178 ) Total income tax expense (144 ) (5,564 ) Net (loss) income $ (38,975 ) $ 39,900 (Loss) income per share - basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 360,514,620 296,641,499 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 360,514,620 304,397,979





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following are reconciliations of our Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per share - diluted, in each case excluding the impact of (i) the non-cash change in fair value of derivative asset, (ii) share-based compensation expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) deferred income tax expense, (v) nonrecurring gains and losses and (vi) the non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per share amounts):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings: Net (loss) income $ (38,975 ) $ 39,900 Change in fair value of derivative asset (7,330 ) (7,359 ) Share-based compensation expense 9,132 8,317 Depreciation and amortization 43,467 17,244 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (635 ) 5,178 Other losses - nonrecurring 479 - Change in fair value of warrant liability - (250 ) Adjusted (loss) earnings $ 6,138 $ 63,030 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per share - diluted: Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.13 Change in fair value of derivative asset per diluted share (0.02 ) (0.03 ) Share-based compensation expense per diluted share 0.03 0.03 Depreciation and amortization per diluted share 0.12 0.06 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense per diluted share — 0.02 Other losses - nonrecurring per diluted share — — Change in fair value of warrant liability per diluted share — — Adjusted (loss) earnings per diluted share $ 0.02 $ 0.21

