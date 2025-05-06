Inventus Announces Early Warrant Exercise by McEwen Mining and Begins Grade Control Drilling at Pardo

TORONTO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that McEwen Mining (“MUX”) has exercised 9,200,000 common share purchase warrants as part of the early warrant exercise incentive program for gross proceeds of $828,000. Proceeds from the warrant exercise will be used to advance the Company’s 2025 bulk sampling program at its 100%-owned Pardo Gold Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights

McEwen Mining exercises 9,200,000 common share purchase warrants for gross proceeds of $828,000 .



. Grade control drilling at Pardo is now underway in preparation for the company’s bulk sample plans.



As part of the bulk sampling plan, Inventus has now commenced grade control drilling at Pardo with the intent to better define zones of mineralization in preparation for extraction. The drilling will consist of approximately 50 shallow holes targeting mineralization within 5 metres of surface and is expected to be completed within four weeks. Previous bulk samples at Pardo have demonstrated strong grades, including 3.4 gpt gold in 5,000 tonnes (see release Sept 27th, 2022) and 4.2 gpt gold in 1,000 tonnes (see release Jan 3rd, 2018), conducted in 2022 and 2017 respectively, validating the potential for low-cost surface mining.

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration comments: “We are extremely pleased by McEwen Mining’s continued support through their participation in the early warrant exercise program. This funding will directly support the execution of our 2025 bulk sampling plans. With grade control drilling now underway, we are taking steps to better define the thickness and gold grade of our bulk sample sites in preparation for extraction and processing.”

This development follows Inventus’ recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with McEwen Mining to evaluate the feasibility of processing bulk sample material at McEwen’s Stock Mill facility. If deemed viable, Inventus intends to process up to 45,000 tonnes of material from Pardo over the next 12 months.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 192 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus’ President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “if”, “yet”, “potential”, “undetermined”, “objective”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

