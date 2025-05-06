CECO Environmental Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

ADDISON, Texas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announces that CECO management will participate at the following investor conferences:

May 13, 2025 – The ONE Houlihan Lokey Global Industrials Conference



May 28, 2025 – The 22 nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis.



June 10, 2025 – The Wells Fargo 2025 Industrials Conference in Chicago (To be confirmed)



June 12, 2025 – The 15 th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference in New York.



June 25, 2025 – The Northland Growth Virtual Conference



June 24-26, 2025 – The 15th Annual ROTH London Conference



The presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.cecoenviro.com.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water, and energy transition markets globally through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications in power generation, petrochemical processing, refining, midstream gas transport and treatment, electric vehicle and battery production, metals and mineral processing, polysilicon production, battery recycling, beverage can production, and produced and oily water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other industrial applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO’s global headquarters is in Addison, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Company Contact:

Peter Johansson

Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

888-990-6670



Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser and Jean Marie Young

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com

