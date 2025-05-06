Submit Release
Fractyl Health to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates on May 13, 2025, and Will Participate in an Upcoming Investor Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the “Company”), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pattern breaking approaches that treat root causes of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2025 and provide business updates on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the “Events” section of Fractyl Health’s website at http://ir.fractyl.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

The Company also announced that Harith Rajagopalan, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fractyl Health, will present at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET).

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the “Events” section of Fractyl Health’s website at https://ir.fractyl.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event. To register in advance for the presentation webcast, sign up here.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit  www.fractyl.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Jessica Cotrone, Head of Corporate Communications
jcotrone@fractyl.com, 978.760.5622

Investor Contact
Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
IR@fractyl.com, 951.206.1200


