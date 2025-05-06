Gauteng Health assures public of continued services at Weskoppies Hospital



The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has assured the public Weskoppies Hospital remains fully operational and patient care continues uninterrupted while the electricity supply at the facility is being reconnected.

The assurance comes after the City of Tshwane on Monday, 05 May 2025 disconnected electricity to the facility.

GDoH can confirm that the processing of the R1.2 million owed to the City of Tshwane for March and April electricity consumption was already under way at the time the municipality effected credit control measures.

The delay in payment is attributed to the transition of to the new financial year. The hospital normally makes additional payments to ensure continuous electricity supply, however, this time around it could not do so. The owed amount is currently being processed for payment.

Already, by Monday (05/05/2025) the GDoH paid R3.8 million to City of Tshwane in relation to other facilities in Tshwane. The money was already scheduled for payment for today as part of the payment run to various service providers.

The Department is currently engaging with the City of Tshwane as we maintain our commitment to settle municipal accounts.

We want again to assure the public that the backup power supply system, which includes five generators and a solar system at Weskppies are fully operational, and patient care will continue uninterrupted while the normal electricity supply is being reconnected.



