Gauteng Health urges public vigilance to avoid burns this winter



As winter takes grip across various parts of the country, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) urges residents to exercise heightened caution to prevent burn injuries, which become more prevalent during the colder months. The use of heating appliances, open flames, paraffin stoves, and other informal heating methods particularly in townships, informal settlements, and hostels significantly increases the risk of household fires and burn-related injuries.

Today also marks the start of National Burns Awareness Week, observed from 06 to 12 May 2025 under the theme “Protect, Prevent, Heal.” This serves as a critical platform to highlight the devastating impact of burn injuries especially in communities where unsafe heating practices are a necessity due to limited resources.

The theme calls on individuals and communities to take proactive steps to protect themselves and others, prevent burn incidents through simple safety practices, and ensure that those who are injured receive the proper care needed to heal.

Burn injuries remain a significant public health concern in South Africa.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), burns account for approximately 180,000 deaths annually, with the majority occurring in lowand middle-income countries. Locally, it is estimated that 3.2% of the South African population sustains burn injuries each year, with children, the elderly, and people living in underdeveloped or overcrowded conditions being the most affected.

Furthermore, a study conducted at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery in February 2023 revealed that children under the age of 10 accounted for 85% of paediatric burn admissions between 2015 and 2019. The leading causes were hot water burns (69%) and flame burns (21%), with most incidents occurring within the home setting often when young children are left unsupervised around boiling water or open flames.

The department is using this period to intensify public education efforts, encouraging safer winter habits and improving knowledge on how to respond to burn injuries quickly and effectively.

GDoH urges residents to follow basic fire safety precautions to reduce the risk of injuries. These include never leaving an open flame unattended, keeping flammable items such as blankets and curtains away from heat sources, and ensuring that stoves and heaters are placed on stable surfaces. Children should always be kept away from fires and heating devices, and all heating equipment should be switched off before going to sleep. Households are encouraged to develop fire safety plans and to

share safety tips within their communities.

If a burn injury occurs, immediate and proper first aid can make a lifesaving difference. The affected area should be cooled under clean, running water for at least 20 minutes.

Ice, butter, toothpaste, or traditional home remedies should never be applied, as these can worsen the injury. Instead, the area should be covered with clean, non-fluffy cloth or cling wrap, and the patient should seek urgent medical attention especially for deep burns or burns affecting areas such as the face, hands, feet, or other sensitive areas of the body.

The department remains committed to raising awareness and strengthening early intervention efforts to reduce the burden of burn injuries across the province. As the cold season deepens, let us all work together to stay warm in safer ways and protect our families, especially children from preventable harm.

