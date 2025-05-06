Science, Technology and Innovation participates in 9th International Academy of Astronautics Planetary Defense Conference in Cape Town, 5 to 9 May

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) will participate in the 9th International Academy of Astronautics Planetary Defense Conference (PDC), taking place in Cape Town from 5 to 9 May 2025.

Hosted locally by Space Commercial Services and supported by the DSTI, this is the first time the PDC will be held in Africa. The conference will bring together more than 300 experts from over 70 countries, including representatives from NASA, the European Space Agency, and other leading space agencies. Attendees will include scientists, engineers, policymakers, and emergency responders, all focused on advancing global preparedness for near-Earth object threats.

The five-day event will feature live scenario exercises, expert-led panels, and demonstrations of cutting-edge planetary defence technologies. Key sessions will explore Africa's role in the global space sector, emphasising how the continent can contribute to international planetary defence efforts and leverage science and education to raise public awareness.

A highlight of the conference will be a high-stakes simulation of a hypothetical asteroid impact, designed to test and improve global coordination and emergency response strategies.

The event will conclude with the official launch of the Guardians of the Planet Stargazers Clubs, an outreach initiative by the DSTI in collaboration with Square Kilometre Array Tech and the PDC 2025. This national programme aims to inspire young people to get involved in astronomy and planetary defence, marking a transformative step in South Africa's science education and public engagement.

South Africa's hosting of the PDC is a historic milestone, positioning the country – and the continent – as a key player in the international effort to protect Earth from space-related hazards.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 5 -9 May 2025

Time: 08:00

Venue: Protea Hotel by Marriott Stellenbosch & Conference Centre

For more information and to RSVP, please contact Mr Pontsho Mantlhakga at 072 346 5219 or Pontsho.Mantlhakga@dsti.gov.za.

