Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya briefs media on 2024/2025 4th quarter DPCI progress, 8 May

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv) Godfrey Lebeya (SOEG) and his management will on Thursday, 08 May 2025, hold a media briefing to outline progress made and take stock of milestones achieved since the previous quarter and thereafter on the same day will hand over new fleet to DPCI.

Media is invited to attend the following events which are scheduled as follows:

Event: DPCI 2024/2025 4th Quarter media briefing

Date: 08 May 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield

Event: Handing over of Fleet

Date: 08 May 2025

Venue: No. 1 Cresswell Road, Weavind Park, Silverton

Time: 13h00

RSVP: Colonel Katlego Mogale on 082 455 5782 or Warrant Officer Wendy Nkabi on 082 799 0748

Enquiries: Colonel Katlego Mogale on 082 455 5782

#govZAupdates