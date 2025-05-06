Extend your time outdoors with Thermacell®’s new E65 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller + Fast Charging Dock

Innovation meets nature with the new Thermacell 20-foot (6 meter) zone defence device featuring a drop-in charging dock that charges 3x faster than previous models and has a longer battery offering convenient, effective mosquito defence that is ready when you need it, all summer long

TORONTO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly effective zone mosquito repellents, introduces the next innovative leap in its 20-foot zone (6 meter) repellent devices - the E65 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller + Fast Charging Dock. The new compact solution makes it easier than ever to stay defended against mosquitoes, featuring a convenient drop-in charging dock, three times faster charging than previous models, and 3x longer battery life. Available now, the E65 is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to advancing the mosquito repellent category and elevating your outdoor experiences.

"Our mission at Thermacell is to make mosquito defence effortless and reliable so people can fully enjoy their time outdoors," said Adam Goess, Executive Director of Product Development at Thermacell. "We're constantly innovating smarter, more efficient solutions that seamlessly fit into everyday life, allowing people to focus on their time outdoors—with the freedom of not worrying about mosquitoes."

The Thermacell award-winning rechargeable technology keeps mosquitoes away with a proprietary formula that creates a 20-foot (6 meter) invisible zone of defence.

E65 key features:

Drop-in Fast Charging Dock – fully charges the E65 in two hours (3x times faster**).

– fully charges the E65 in two hours (3x times faster**). Battery Life – 6.5 hours of battery life extends your outdoor time (18% more**).

– 6.5 hours of battery life extends your outdoor time (18% more**). Refills – comes with a 36-hour repellent refill right out of the box (3x more**). Additional refill cartridges are available for purchase with up to 36 hours of repellent in each.

– comes with a 36-hour repellent refill right out of the box (3x more**). Additional refill cartridges are available for purchase with up to 36 hours of repellent in each. Easy to Use and Portable – turns on with just the press of a button and its compact design makes it convenient to pack and take with you, whether you’re entertaining in the backyard, sitting at the cottage or camping with friends.

– turns on with just the press of a button and its compact design makes it convenient to pack and take with you, whether you’re entertaining in the backyard, sitting at the cottage or camping with friends. Not a Spray, No Scents – no chemicals applied to your skin, scent-free, and no open flames.

– no chemicals applied to your skin, scent-free, and no open flames. Large Zone of Defence – scientifically proven to repel mosquitoes within the 20-foot (6 meter) defence zone.

The Thermacell repellents provide science-led mosquito defence with devices engineered to target mosquitoes' sensors with precision. These area repellents have been tested rigorously over 20+ years and are reviewed for efficacy, human health and safety, and environmental impact. In addition to being people and pet friendly, the devices repel tough mosquitoes including those that may transmit Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile Virus. Always use as directed.

The Thermacell E65 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller + Fast Charging Dock is just $69.99, and available to buy at your local Canadian Tire and online at Amazon.ca.

**Compared to its predecessor, the E55

About Thermacell

Thermacell Repellents, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets area mosquito repellent and insect control solutions. Thermacell devices have been in the market for over 25 years, with tens of millions of devices being sold in more than 30 countries worldwide and multitudes of happy customers. For more information on Thermacell and its complete line of repellent products visit www.thermacell.ca .

