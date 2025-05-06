CBAK Energy to Participate in Shenzhen International Battery Technology Conference & Expo on Tuesday, May 15, 2025

DALIAN, China, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy", or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced its participation in the upcoming Shenzhen International Battery Technology Conference & Expo (“CIBF 2025”, or the “Event”), scheduled from Tuesday, May 15, 2025 to Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Event Details:

Date: May 15-17, 2025 (Beijing Time)

May 15-17, 2025 (Beijing Time) Location : Shenzhen International Convention & Exhibition Center, One Zhan Cheng Road, Bao'an District, Shenzhen, PRC

: Shenzhen International Convention & Exhibition Center, One Zhan Cheng Road, Bao'an District, Shenzhen, PRC Booth Number: Booth 12T008, Hall 12





CBAK Energy’s sales team and R&D department, along with key members of our management, will be attending the Event. All interested parties are welcomed to visit our booth and engage with our team.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company’s products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn

About CIBF 2025

CIBF 2025 is one of the largest and most influential international exhibitions in the global battery industry. Organized by the China Industrial Association of Power Sources, this event is expected to cover an exhibition area of over 300,000 square meters, with more than 3,000 exhibitors and over 400,000 professional visitors. The event will showcase the latest advancements in power batteries, energy storage solutions, hydrogen fuel cells, battery management systems (BMS), and sustainable energy innovations.

For more information, plesase visit https://www.bat-expo.com

For further inquiries, please contact:

In China:

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@cbak.com.cn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.