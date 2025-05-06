New Ramsey Solutions Survey Finds Americans Would Rather Talk Politics, Religion, or Sex Than Their Finances

Nashville, Tennessee, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey from Ramsey Solutions reveals that Americans are more comfortable talking about politics, religion and even sex than they are discussing their personal finances. Ramsey Solutions’ State of Personal Finance report for the first quarter of 2025 highlights just how deeply money stress impacts individuals and families.

The report shows that 2 in 3 Americans plan to continue working past age 65, and half of those say they’ll do so out of necessity. Inflation, debt and insufficient savings are all contributing factors, making financial stress a daily reality for many. Nearly half of baby boomers (46%) report having less than $100,000 saved for retirement, raising serious concerns about whether they’ll be able to maintain financial independence. Younger generations face their own obstacles: 53% of millennials say they have more debt than retirement savings.

“Life throws a lot at us we can’t control,” said Dave Ramsey, CEO of Ramsey Solutions. “But you can control how you respond. The most powerful thing you can do is get on a budget and tell every dollar where to go. When you get intentional with your money, you stop wondering where it went — and start making real progress toward your goals.”

The research also reveals how deeply financial pressure affects Americans every day.

One-third of Americans (33%) report they’re struggling or in crisis with their money.

1 in 3 U.S. workers say they are often distracted at work by money stress from their personal lives.

6 in 10 U.S. adults say they worry about their finances daily.

4 in 10 say they lose sleep over the state of their money.

The findings underscore the importance of facing financial fears head-on — and starting with a simple plan.

To see the full results of Ramsey Solutions’ State of Personal Finance report, go to ramseysolutions.com/budgeting/state-of-personal-finance.

About the Study

The State of Personal Finance is a quarterly research study conducted by Ramsey Solutions with 1,014 U.S. adults to gain an understanding of the personal finance behaviors and attitudes of Americans. The nationally representative sample was fielded March 1-11, 2025, using a third-party research panel. Margin of error was ±3.08%.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions provides financial guidance based on the 7 Baby Steps — a proven plan that’s helped millions of people pay off debt, save money and build wealth for the future. Through its multimedia platforms, consumer products and digital tools, Ramsey Solutions produces life-changing financial, relationship and personal development content every day. The company was founded in 1992 by financial expert and national bestselling author Dave Ramsey, and now, Ramsey Solutions employs over 1,000 team members who are committed to empowering people to take control of their money and their lives. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com/about.

Curt Harding Ramsey Solutions 6156144432 Curt.Harding@ramseysolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.