The Courtyard Virginia Beach Oceanfront / South 25th Street Completes a Major Refresh & Renovation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located where the sand meets the surf on the boardwalk of Virginia Beach, the popular Courtyard Virginia Beach Oceanfront / South 25th Street welcomes guests with a refreshed look and renovated facilities. Public spaces have been reimagined with new furnishings and a 65-inch home theater TV, perfect for gatherings and sports enthusiasts. The hotel's dining area is artfully redecorated with contemporary furnishings. Each of the hotel’s 141 oceanfront guestrooms and suites has been upgraded with new sofas, headboards, spa-style bathrooms, enhanced lighting, wall coverings, and specialty artwork. Guests may enjoy the ocean views from their furnished balcony, as well as exceptional in-room amenities, including a flat screen TV, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a coffee maker.

For meetings and special events, the hotel has a 950 square-foot meeting room which features new carpeting, wall coverings, and a 65-inch large screen TV. Outside, the indoor pool deck and spa have been upgraded with new lounge chairs, and the fitness center has been refreshed to include a large-screen TV.

More About the Courtyard Virginia Beach Oceanfront/South 25th Street

Managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, and owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc., the hotel boasts a superior location in the center of the Virginia Beach resort area at 2501 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia. The hotel is a short drive from the historic cities of Williamsburg, Newport News, Hampton, Chesapeake, and Norfolk. It is accessible from Richmond International Airport (RIC) and Norfolk International Airport (ORF). For more information and reservations, call: 757.491.6222 or online at www.marriott.com.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 134 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,300 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

