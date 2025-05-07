10 Years of Ethereum: Toronto Leads the Global Celebration with ETHWomen, ETHToronto, and Canada Crypto Week

Blockchain Innovation with ETHWomen, ETHToronto

Toronto commemorates a decade of blockchain innovation with ETHWomen, ETHToronto, and over 100 events during Canada Crypto Week, May 11–17, 2025

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto, the birthplace of Ethereum, will serve as the backdrop for two of Canada’s most anticipated Web3 events this year: ETHToronto and ETHWomen , both taking place on May 13, 2025, as part of Blockchain Futurist Conference and Canada Crypto Week. These events will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Ethereum, which was founded in Toronto, and highlight the builders and leaders who continue to shape the decentralized future.Now in its fourth year, ETHToronto is a technical event that brings together builders and industry experts to explore the evolving development of Web3. The event runs from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on the Upper Stage at Blockchain Futurist Conference, held in the historic Toronto Stock Exchange building. ETHToronto features a full afternoon of panels, presentations, and networking opportunities focused on the developer side of blockchain innovation.A key feature of ETHToronto is the official hackathon, Wonder to the Future, hosted by WonderFi Labs. Running from May 13 to May 31, 2025, the hackathon invites developers to build innovative applications leveraging Wonder L2 and Web3 technologies. With a focus on gasless transactions, the initiative encourages user-friendly and frictionless blockchain applications. Participants will have access to tools, mentorship, and opportunities to compete for prizes and recognition. Registration is available at www.wonderchain.org/hackathon Just prior to ETHToronto, the third annual ETHWomen event will take place from 11:00 AM to 2:30 PM on the same stage. ETHWomen is a free, female-focused Web3 event dedicated to empowering women through education and community. Designed to encourage more women to explore opportunities in blockchain and emerging technology, ETHWomen features speakers, panels, and dedicated networking time.ETHWomen is proudly sponsored by Unicoin, whose mission includes advancing female participation in the Web3 space. Silvina Moschini, Co-Founder of Unicoin, will be speaking on both the ETHWomen stage and the Main Stage at the conference, as well as engaging with attendees at the Unicoin booth."We are thrilled to return as a sponsor of both ETHWomen and Blockchain Futurist Conference, supporting their mission to empower and elevate women in Web3. At Unicoin, we believe in fostering inclusivity and innovation in the blockchain space, and these events provide an incredible platform for women to connect, learn, and lead. We look forward to engaging with this inspiring community." — Silvina Moschini, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of UnicoinAnother inspiring woman breaking barriers in Web3, Kyleigha Beckmann, will be taking the stage at ETHWomen. Kyleigha is a Founding Partner of ZDKL and a proud platinum sponsor of Blockchain Futurist Conference.At ZDKL, we share ETHWomen’s vision of a collaborative, community-first Web3. We believe that Web3 commerce should be intuitive and accessible for all. That’s why we’ve built easy-to-use plug-ins and peer-to-peer tools designed to eliminate complexity and unlock new possibilities. Our mission is to remove barriers through practical tools and decentralized infrastructure, empowering everyone—not just a few—to thrive in the digital economy and advance our vision of Peace Through Trade," said Kyleigha Beckmann.Following the ETHWomen program, attendees are invited to the Blockchain4Her ETHWomen Happy Hour, taking place upstairs at 1:00 PM. To register for the ETHWomen Happy Hour, please visit: https://lu.ma/ethwomen_happyhour In addition to these events, the excitement will continue across the city of Toronto during Canada Crypto Week, from May 11 to 17, 2025. Notable highlights include:BVI Finance Cocktail Networking ReceptionMay 14, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 8:00 PMRegister: https://lu.ma/BVI_Finance_Toronto ICP & Nolcha: Crypto, Capital, Art & CocktailsMay 15, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PMRegister: https://lu.ma/may15consensus Ocean Protocol Workshop: How to Build AlgosMay 16, 2025 | 1:00 PM – 5:00 PMRegister: https://lu.ma/d7jwm2r5 Official Canada Crypto Week Closing Party by BitBuyMay 16, 2025 | 8:00 PM – 1:00 AMRegister: https://lu.ma/8km9ewx2 A second edition of ETHWomen will also take place later this year in Greater Miami, Florida, at the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel and DAER Dayclub on November 5–6, 2025, alongside the United States debut of Blockchain Futurist Conference.Registration for all events is now open:ETHWomen: www.ethwomen.com ETHToronto: www.ethtoronto.ca Canada Crypto Week: https://lu.ma/canadacryptoweek About Blockchain Futurist Conference:Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada’s largest and longest-running Web3 event, now celebrating its seventh year. With over 11 years of experience in the crypto event space—including organizing Canada’s first Bitcoin conference and the world’s first Ethereum hackathon—the team is dedicated to building community and bridging the gap between Web3 technologies and real-world applications. The Blockchain Futurist Conference team has produced more than 150 large-scale Web3 events across the globe, from the Bahamas to Italy to Australia. The conference explores cutting-edge topics like cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, decentralized finance, and the future of Web3 technology, uniting innovators, investors, and industry leaders to shape the future.

